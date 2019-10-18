Western Kentucky men's basketball sophomore center Charles Bassey is one of 20 national watch list members for the 2020 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame said Friday.
Named after three-time NCAA champion Abdul-Jabbar, the annual honor in its sixth year recognizes the top centers in men’s college basketball. A national committee comprising top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.
Bassey is no stranger to consideration for the award. He was a top-five finalist for the 2019 award and one of three freshmen to be named a finalist in the award’s existence.
The 6-foot-11, 230-pound center has already been named a Preseason First-Team All-American by both Lindy's Sports Magazine and Street & Smith's Basketball Yearbook.
Bassey averaged 14.6 points, 10 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in his first season for the Hilltoppers in 2018-19 while shooting 62.7 percent from the field.
The Lagos, Nigeria, native led Conference USA in double-doubles (17) and ranked in the top 30 nationally in double-doubles, field-goal percentage, blocks per game, total blocks, rebounds per game, defensive rebounds per game and total rebounds while competing as one of the top-10 youngest players in the country.
He became just the second freshmen in the country since 1992 – along with former Kentucky standout and current NBA star Anthony Davis – to average at least 14 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks while shooting at least 60 percent overall.
Bassey was named a Freshman All-American and became the second player in Conference USA history to win both C-USA Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season. He was also named to the All-C-USA First Team, All-Freshman Team and All-Defensive Team.
Bassey declared for the NBA Draft in the spring without signing with an agent. He later withdrew and opted to return to Bowling Green for his sophomore season.
New to the award this season is Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. Fans can vote at the following link: https://goto.ps/BasseyKareemVote
By mid-February, the watch list of 20 players for the award will be narrowed to 10. In March, five finalists will be presented to Abdul-Jabbar and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee.
The award winner will be presented at The College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy’s in Los Angeles on April 10, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five.
Previous award winners include Ethan Happ of Wisconsin (2019), Angel Delgado of Seton Hall (2018), Przemek Karnowski of Gonzaga (2017), Jakob Poeltl of Utah (2016) and Frank Kaminsky of Wisconsin (2015).
The national watch list members are:
Chase Jeter, Arizona
Nico Carvacho, Colorado State
Vernon Carey, Duke
Kerry Blackshear, Florida
Omer Yurtseven, Georgetown
Luke Garza, Iowa
Udoka Azubuike, Kansas
Steven Enoch, Louisville
James Wiseman, Memphis
Jon Teske, Michigan
Jeremiah Tillmon, Missouri
Armando Bacot, North Carolina
Nate Watson, Providence
Matt Haarms, Purdue
Nick Rakocevic, USC
Neemias Queta, Utah State
Isaiah Stewart, Washington
Derek Culver, West Virginia
Charles Bassey, WKU
Nathan Knight, William and Mary
