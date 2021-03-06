Western Kentucky junior center Charles Bassey has been named to the 2021 Men’s National Ballot for the John R. Wooden Award, the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced Saturday on ESPN’s College Gameday.
Selected by the Wooden Award National Advisory Board, the National Ballot consists of 15 student-athletes who are candidates for the Wooden Award All American Team and Wooden Award Trophy as the most outstanding college basketball player in the United States.
Bassey – a 6-foot-11, 235-pound native of Lagos, Nigeria – has surged this season into consideration as one of the top overall and defensive players in the nation.
In addition to the Wooden Award, Bassey made the watch lists for the Naismith Trophy and Lute Olson Award National Player of the Year.
He is also a semifinalist for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and a top-five finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year award.
As of Saturday, Bassey leads the nation in dunks and is ranked second in the country in double-doubles, third in defensive rebounds per game, fourth in blocks per game and rebounds per game, fifth in total rebounds and total blocks, and eighth in field-goal percentage.
The junior is averaging 18 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per contest while shooting 61.9% from the field. He’s one of just two players in the country with multiple games this season of at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks, and the only player with four such games.
Bassey is the only player in the nation since at least 2010 with four games in a season of at least 20 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks.
Bassey has also produced his eye-popping numbers against top competition. WKU’s non-conference strength of schedule was ranked 48th in the country by the NET on Friday.
In four games against West Virginia, Louisville, Alabama and Memphis, he averaged 19 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.8 blocks.
Bassey’s been named Conference USA Player of the Week six times already this year, tying former Cincinnati star and longtime NBA pro Kenyon Martin for the league record for most in a single season.
All balloted players have been certified by their university to meet or exceed the qualifications for the Wooden Award as set forth by Coach Wooden when the Award was established. The qualifications include: candidates must exhibit strength of character, both on and off the court; candidates must be full-time students in an accredited NCAA college or university; candidates must be making progress toward graduation and have a cumulative 2.00 grade point average since enrolling in their school; candidates must contribute to team effort; candidates must excel in both offense and defense; and candidates should be considered on their performance over the course of the entire season.
Voting will take place March 15-22, and voters take into consideration a player’s entire season of play, as well as the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament. The finalists for the 2021 Wooden Award presented by Wendy’s will be announced March 26.
Commented