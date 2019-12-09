The player most central to Western Kentucky’s identity will now miss the remainder of the season.
Sophomore center Charles Bassey is ruled out the rest of the year after an injury to his left knee in the final minutes of the Hilltoppers’ overtime victory over Arkansas on Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
A CT scan, X-ray and MRI tests Sunday and Monday revealed a tibial plateau fracture in his left leg and will require season-ending surgery. The university made the news official Monday with a statement that Bassey will have surgery in Houston on Tuesday.
Bassey will start the rehab process immediately following surgery with anticipated recovery time expected to last six to nine months. The university announced that Bassey's surgery will be with the same physicians for the NFL's Houston Texans and NBA's Houston Rockets, the same physicians who performed surgery to Texans defensive end JJ Watt when he suffered a similar injury in 2017.
Hilltoppers coach Rick Stansbury after Saturday’s win over Arkansas that there was swelling in Bassey’s left knee shortly after he was assisted off the court with 3:40 remaining in the second half. Bassey attempted to grab a loose ball when he went down hard holding his left knee in visible pain.
Bassey dealt with right knee complications when he arrived to WKU as a 17-year-old freshman last season, but he started all 34 games and started WKU’s first 10 games of this season.
The 6-foot-11 center’s future with the program is now in the air. Bassey is considered one of the top five centers in college basketball and expected to enter the 2020 NBA Draft. As a freshman, Bassey participated in the NBA scouting combine and withdrew his name from draft consideration at the last second in May, opting to return to WKU for his sophomore season.
That added a crucial piece to WKU’s core of returners coming off a season where he was named the Conference USA Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year, averaging 14.6 points and 10 rebounds per game.
Bassey was the team’s leading scorer at 15.3 points and 9.2 rebounds in the first 10 games.
