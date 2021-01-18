Western Kentucky center Charles Bassey was named the Lute Olson National Player of the Week by College Insider on Monday.
Additionally, the junior big man was selected as the Conference USA Player of the Week presented by Surf & Turf Golf for the second consecutive week, the league announced.
Bassey led WKU to a rivalry sweep over Marshall by averaging 22.5 points, 14 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game, all while shooting 50% from the field and 37.5% behind the arc.
In the Hilltoppers’ home matchup against the Thundering Herd, the Lagos, Nigeria native recorded his ninth double-double of the season and 30th of his career with 21 points and a career-high 19 rebounds. He blocked five shots, with four coming in the first half, while also logging eight offensive boards. Bassey notched a double-double in the first half alone with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
When WKU traveled to Huntington, W.Va., the All-American candidate brought the same energy, scoring 24 points and pulling down nine rebounds. He shot 9 of 15 (60%) from the field including a 2 of 4 (50%) mark at 3-point range.
As of Monday, Bassey led the nation in total rebounds, blocks and dunks, as well as ranking second in double-doubles, third in rebounds per game and fourth in blocks per game.
The C-USA award is Bassey’s fifth of the kind this season, having also been named Player of the Week on Nov. 30, Dec. 14, Dec. 21 and Jan. 11. In the eight weeks of play so far this season, a Hilltopper has been named C-USA Player of the Week six times while the award has been given out 10 times.
This is the second straight season that a Hilltopper has won a national player of the week award. Last season, guard Taveion Hollingsworth was named the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week by the USBWA after scoring 43 points against Louisiana Tech.
WKU will remain on the road with a two-game swing at Middle Tennessee. The Hilltoppers will meet the Blue Raiders at 4 p.m. on Saturday before a 1 p.m. Sunday rematch.
