Charles Bassey underwent surgery Tuesday morning that “exceeded expectations.”
Western Kentucky's star center is currently in Houston recovering from a surgery to repair a tibial plateau fracture in his left leg he suffered in the second half against Arkansas on Saturday.
WKU announced on Monday that the sophomore center would undergo season-ending surgery in Houston and start recovery immediately.
The WKU men's basketball Twitter account shared an update on Bassey Tuesday afternoon.
“WKU Hilltopper Basketball sophomore center Charles Bassey underwent successful surgery this morning in Houston to repair a tibial plateau fracture in his left leg. The result of the surgery was very positive and exceeded expectations.
“The bone was repaired successfully, and all ligaments were found to be stable. Charles is expected to make a full recovery within the next nine months under the guidance of his physicians and medical staff in both Houston and Bowling Green.”
Bassey's procedure was conducted by physicians for the NFL's Houston Texans and NBA's Houston Rockets. It was the same physicians who performed a similar type surgery on Texans star defensive end JJ Watt when he suffered the same injury in 2017.
Bassey had an MRI, CT scan and X-ray performed on Sunday revealing the severity of the injury that also showed no ligament tears, which coach Rick Stansbury said on his radio show Monday was a common occurrence for an injury like this.
“That's a blessing in itself there,” Stansbury said on the show.
The WKU coach flew to Houston to be with Bassey on Tuesday morning while the Hilltppers are off this week for finals and don't play again until a Dec. 17 exhibition against Kentucky Wesleyan.
Bassey left Saturday's game against Arkansas with 3:40 left in regulation. The Hilltoppers trailed by six, but rallied to force overtime and pull out an 86-79 win.
The 6-foot-11 center is also the team's biggest professional prospect. Considered one of the top centers in the nation, Bassey participated in the NBA scouting combine last spring and withdrew his name from draft consideration late, opting instead to return to WKU for his sophomore season.
Bassey was the Conference USA Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year last season after averaging 14.6 points and 10 rebounds per game as a reclassified freshman.
Through 10 games, he led the Hilltoppers with 15.3 points and 9.2 rebounds with 16 blocks and eight steals.
