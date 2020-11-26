SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Charles Bassey made his return from a leg injury that ended his 2019-20 season Wednesday in Western Kentucky's season opener, and the team's star center made sure everybody knew he was fully healthy Thursday.
Bassey had 21 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocked shots in the Hilltoppers' 75-69 victory over Memphis in the semifinals of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon to advance to Friday's championship game.
"It was pretty good. Yesterday was my first game back since last year, Dec. 7, so it was pretty good just getting back to my old self and playing to my capabilities," Bassey said. "I felt good playing with my teammates.
"My teammates gave me the ball the second half. We went to war. Memphis is a pretty good team, but we're a pretty good team, too. We were ready and we kept fighting and we got the win."
The Hilltoppers (2-0) trailed Memphis (1-1) 35-34 at halftime after a dunk from D.J. Jeffries in the closing seconds, but Bassey's big second half helped WKU outscore the Tigers 41-34 in the closing 20 minutes.
Bassey, coming off an 11 point and eight rebound performance in a 93-87 victory over Northern Iowa on Wednesday, had 15 points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots in Thursday's second half.
"That's the kind of level we know he's capable of doing, we want him to play at every night," WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. "We know it's an adjustment for him. He's been out of this game for a long time. You've got to get yourself back in the playing shape some, game experience shape. It's different than practicing for six weeks. The more he plays, the better he'll get, but I think there's no question the second half we saw the old Charles in there dominating that paint."
WKU built its lead to as many as nine early in the second half, starting the period on a 14-4 run. Memphis cut the deficit to one on two occasions – once on a 3-pointer from Boogie Ellis to make it 56-55 with 6:45 remaining, and again on a floater from Ellis to make it 58-57 just under a minute later.
The Tigers continued to try to claw back. Down 71-66, Lester Quinones missed two free throws, but Jeffries got the offensive rebound and Landers Nolley II made a 3-pointer to make it a two-point game with 6 seconds left. Nolley had a game-high 25 points for Memphis.
It's as close as Memphis got, as WKU went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line from there to close out the victory. WKU was 19-for-24 from the foul line in the game, including 15-for-20 in the second half. The Hilltoppers got to the line 28 times in the second half against Northern Iowa and made 24 of those shots.
"That's a huge stat," Stansbury said. "Again, there's a 13-point difference on that free-throw line. The way we play, that's a huge stat every night for us."
WKU felt the presence of the Tigers' highly-regarded defense early, going nearly seven minutes without scoring as Memphis built an 18-8 lead. It quickly evaporated with back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers from Taveion Hollingsworth, Carson Williams and Luke Frampton.
"We jumped on them and had an opportunity to keep them there and just didn't," Memphis coach Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway said. "They got back in the game with offensive rebounds, kick outs for three 3s in a row, and then it became a game from that point on, and with a veteran team like they have, redshirt seniors and Charles Bassey being an almost-lottery-style player coming back from a knee injury with hunger, we just couldn't let them get any room or any confidence and we did let them get their confidence and we ended up losing the game."
The event is sponsored by Bad Boy Mowers, but it was the big boys starring in the tournament's first semifinal. In addition to Bassey, Williams had a near double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds, including four offensive boards – two of which came in the string of 3-pointers to get the Hilltoppers back in the game.
"One big thing for me this game was hitting the offensive boards hard," Williams said. "I just tried to take the mismatches that coach said I had and use my physicality to exploit that, hit the glass hard and the same thing on the offensive end there in the second half."
WKU finished with a 44-32 rebounding advantage. Hollingsworth added 18 points for the Hilltoppers, who will now face No. 15 West Virginia in the championship game, which is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Friday. The Mountaineers beat VCU 78-66 in the second semifinal Thursday.
"To get two wins within last night and tonight, they're all one win and one loss, but I do think there's something more special with these wins because they're early-season wins, they're against great competition and it's on a national stage against two of the better teams in the country," Stansbury said. "When you add those things up, we're still 2-0, but it's a pretty special 2-0 when considering the two teams we've played and defeated."
