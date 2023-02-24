Western Kentucky rolled to a 14-1 win over Ohio University on Friday at Nick Denes Field.
The Hilltoppers moved to 5-0 for the first time since the 2011 season, while the Bobcats dropped to 1-3.
In the bottom of the first inning, WKU's Ty Crittenberger reached on a walk, while Tristin Garcia was hit by a pitch before Ty Batusich came to the plate. After a bunt attempt, the sophomore launched a ball over the scoreboard in right-center field for a three-run home run to give the Tops an early 3-0 lead over the Bobcats.
Batusich would add to it in the bottom of the seventh with a solo shot to right center and record his team-leading fourth RBI of the day.
“Contagious hitting and working the middle of the field is what stood out to me today,” WKU coach Marc Rardin said in a news release. “We did not see a lot of ground balls to the corner infielders. They worked the middle of the field, squared the ball up and stayed locked in. It is hard to stay locked in when you jump out 9-0 in three innings.
"Then, they start giving away their at-bats, getting a little greedy. They try to do more, and they did not tonight. They stayed locked in.”
Right-hander Mason Burns made his second start of the season on the mound. The Bloomington, Ind., native recorded seven strikeouts in his second consecutive start in six innings of work, while giving up one run with no walks in his second collegiate win and first as a Hilltopper.
Beau Coffman made the sole relief appearance on the mound, making his Division I debut in the seventh inning. The junior claimed one strikeout in three innings of work, while not giving up a single hit or run in the process of earning his first career save.
At the plate, WKU racked up, a season-high 15 hits, with six Hilltoppers producing two-hit efforts. Batusich led the way going 2-for-2 with two homers accounting for four RBIs. Drew Reckart recorded his second-straight three-RBI game, going 2-for-5 with a double and three runs scored. Lukas Farris added two doubles and two RBIs of his own, while Ty Crittenberger, Brayden Johnson and Brett Blomquist each hit a double in the contest.
The Hilltoppers will continue their four-game series at home against Ohio with a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.