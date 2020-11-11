Western Kentucky volleyball coach Travis Hudson announced the signing of three prep standouts to national letters of intent on Wednesday.
The trio, comprised of Callie Bauer, Kelsey Brangers and Kenadee Coyle, will arrive at WKU next fall ready to make an impact in the program.
“This group is going to help us in a lot of areas,” Hudson said in a news release. “They’re filling a lot of needs depth-wise on our team, and I think all of them are future factors in our program. We’re excited; they’re really talented volleyball players and even better people, so we feel like they’ll fit our culture very well.”
Bauer played her high school career at Hudson (Mich.) High School and is the two-time defending County Player of the Year in her area, with the award yet to be given in 2020.
Bauer and the Hudson Tigers clinched the 2020 district championships, and she averaged 26.33 kills per match through district play combined with 17.33 digs per match. As a junior, Bauer led Hudson to a district and regional championship – the team’s first district championship since 1997.
Additionally, she was recognized on PrepDig’s top-10 2021 setters in Michigan list. Bauer earned first team MHSAA All-State selection as both a sophomore and junior. Bauer reeled in first team All-Region for the first three years of her prep career while also earning First Team All-County and All-League those seasons (2017-19) as well. Bauer has landed on the All-County Tournament Team all four years at Hudson. As a sophomore, she earned a spot on the MaxPreps pre-season All-American prep volleyball team – a list comprised of just 37 names.
Brangers played her prep volleyball at Central Hardin and helped the Lady Bruins to three state tournament appearances, including a trip to the Elite Eight in 2017. She took over the varsity libero spot in seventh grade and has played a total of seven seasons on the varsity squad. Brangers is a six-time District All-Tournament Team honoree, five-time Region All-Tournament Team selection and has been named First-Team All-State twice. The 5-foot-4 defensive specialist was named Region 5 Player of the Year in 2020, and earned the Sophomore of the Year distinction in 2018.
Brangers has 363 aces, a 92.3 serve percentage, 2696 digs, 431 assists and 3,799 service receptions in her career.
Coyle was a four-year volleyball letterwinner at Bloomington (Ind.) H.S. South. She departs as the school’s all-time kills (1047) and blocks leader.
The right side hitter earned second team All-Conference honors as a freshman before hauling in first-team recognition the next three seasons. She was tabbed an Indiana Junior All Star followed by the Monroe County Player of the Year in 2020.
