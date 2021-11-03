Joey Beljan didn’t know he really wanted to play college football until late in his senior year at Delaware Valley High School, and when he decided he would come to Western Kentucky as a preferred walk-on, he wasn’t sure exactly what position he’d play.
But since his arrival in 2018, he’s worked his way up the depth chart, earned a scholarship and then a starting spot at tight end for the Hilltoppers. His progression led to his nomination for the 2021 Burlsworth Trophy on Tuesday.
“It was kind of surreal,” Beljan said Tuesday after practice. “It was like you look at that award and stuff and you don’t really think you can be able to get it until the moment it actually comes. It’s just a great honor.”
The Burlsworth Trophy is awarded annually by the Springdale Rotary Club and recognizes the most outstanding FBS player who began his career as a walk-on. Beljan was one of 88 nominees announced, and the award ceremony to honor three finalists and to announce the 2021 winner will be held Dec. 6 at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville, Ark.
For Beljan, the honor came after getting a somewhat late start to college football.
The Holland, N.J., native played football at Delaware Valley, excelling at tight end and linebacker. He received Mid-State 38 Mountain All-Conference and Courier News All-Area honors for his play at tight end, and All Hunterdon County and Express-Times All-Area accolades for his play at linebacker.
The now 6-foot-3, 250-pound redshirt sophomore’s focus was on a different sport at that time, however – lacrosse.
Beljan was a two-time all-state goalie on the lacrosse field, but eventually decided to give the sport up to pursue his football career at the collegiate level.
“I didn’t decide to play college football really until almost May (2018),” he said. “I was like, ‘Hey, this is really what I want to do.’ I kind of got burned out on lacrosse and was really going to miss football. This popped up as an opportunity and just couldn’t pass up on it.”
The late start left scholarship openings on college football teams few and far between.
He had some interest from smaller schools, like those at the Division III level, but a highlight video posted on social media gained some traction and led to Beljan’s next stop – Western Kentucky.
“I posted my highlights on Twitter and that’s when teams started reaching out to me, like (WKU director of football player personnel) Zach Grant,” Beljan said on the Tyson Helton Radio Show. “ ... I came here in May 2018, and then right after I decided I was going to be a preferred walk-on here and just bet on myself pretty much.”
It wasn’t until he arrived in Bowling Green that he learned what position he’d be playing, either.
“Honestly, when I first came here, I thought I was going to play linebacker, and then saw my jersey,” Beljan said. “I was like, ‘Oh, I guess I’m a tight end.’ “
He redshirted his first year in 2018, before picking up some playing time on special teams in the last four games of the 2019 season – the first under head coach Tyson Helton.
Beljan played in all 12 of WKU’s games last year, primarily on special teams again, but he also served as a blocking tight end on a handful of plays. He was given a scholarship during the spring season, and Beljan’s now played in all eight games so far during the 2021 Hilltoppers’ 4-4 start in a much larger capacity.
“He’s a great story,” Helton said on the radio show. “He’s a guy that walked on here. He’s from up north and he shows up and it was my first year and he was kind of doing whatever he could do to help the team. Now we go into year three and he’s a huge part of our football team.
“To be honest with you, he’s probably the toughest man on our football team. Nobody messes with Joey. He carries a big stick in the locker room, that’s for sure. Just a great guy, a really good player for us, hard-nosed player and he’s made the most of his opportunities, and that’s what’s really cool to see.”
Beljan appeared in WKU’s opening win over UT Martin, but a season-ending injury from standout tight end Joshua Simon that game forced him into a bigger role.
He’s started four games for the Hilltoppers, including the last three – all wins – and has five receptions for 35 yards and two touchdowns. His play led to him continuing a line of Burlsworth Trophy nominees at WKU that now spans six consecutive seasons. The others were Max Halpin (2016), Deon Yelder (2017), Ben Holt (2018), Ta’Corian Darden (2019) and Omari Alexander (2020).
“Very proud of Joey, man. Joey’s tremendous,” WKU offensive coordinator Zach Kittley said Tuesday after practice. “One of those guys that doesn’t get enough credit, doesn’t get a whole lot of targets and all that stuff, but very unselfish guy, blocks his tail off and you really go and you look at it and you study the film and take a deep dive into what we’re doing and a lot of the time he’s in the game. He’s a very integral part of what we’re doing and I think you guys are going to continue to see that.”
Beljan said it’s “a huge change of pace just going from really special teams and a small role on offense to, ‘Hey, you’re the starter from here on out,’ “ but says he’s developed some red zone chemistry with quarterback Bailey Zappe.
That showed on the biggest stage so far this season, when he had two touchdown receptions in East Lansing, Mich., against an unbeaten Michigan State team that was unveiled Tuesday as one of four teams currently in a playoff position.
“It was an unreal moment for me,” Beljan said on the radio show. “I remember I was just looking up and I was like, ‘Wow, I really just did that.’ “
While he hasn’t had a reception in the last three games, Beljan – described by lineman Boe Wilson as a “true blue collar guy” that “brings his lunch pail to work every day” – has done whatever he can to help WKU to three straight wins.
The next part in Beljan’s career comes Saturday, when WKU takes on rival Middle Tennessee in a 2:30 p.m. game at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
But while focused on that next game and trying to help the Hilltoppers get over .500 overall and to 4-1 in C-USA play, he doesn’t forget how his career began.
“Sometimes I’ve just got to sit back and really reflect on where I started at to where I’m at now,” he said. “It’s really humbling.”{&end}