Western Kentucky dropped its first midweek baseball game of the season against Bellarmine, 9-7, on Tuesday night at Nick Denes Field.
This marks the second straight loss for the Hilltoppers after winning their first seven games of the 2023 campaign. WKU fell to 7-2 on the year, while Bellarmine improved to 5-2.
“From the first inning, they just came out and punched us. They rattled off three or four hits in a row, a three-run home run and we were having to fight back from that,” WKU coach Marc Rardin said in a news release. “We end up leaving 14 runners on base tonight and it is a two-run game.
"Most of the time, teams do not win games, the other team loses them. As much as they played well and did not make as many mistakes, we also gave it to them in so many ways, so that is disappointing, but that is how we are going to have to learn.”
Right-hander Nic Schutte got the start for the second time this season for the Hilltoppers, allowing five hits and four runs while striking out one in an inning. Five relief pitchers saw action out of the bullpen, with the group combining to allow seven hits and five runs while recording 11 strikeouts in eight frames.
At the plate, WKU tallied 13 hits, seven walks and was hit by five pitches with three players producing multi-hit performances. Drew Reckart led the way with a 2-for-6 outing, knocking a double and a triple, while Ty Batusich went 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs.
The Hilltoppers will host its second straight four-game series this weekend against Northern Illinois, with the first game of the series beginning at 3 p.m. Friday at Nick Denes Field.