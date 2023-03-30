WKU SOFTBALL Belmont deals 2-0 softball loss to Hilltoppers Daily News Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email Mar 30, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Western Kentucky dropped a 2-0 decision to visiting Belmont on Wednesday at the WKU Softball Complex.WKU starting pitcher Katie Gardner struck out six batters in six innings, while Maddy Wood fanned one in an inning of relief. A slow night in the batter's box, Taylor Davis and Faith Hegh were the lone Hilltoppers with hits on the evening.WKU (20-10) is back for another three-game series against Conference USA opponent Charlotte starting Friday. First pitch for Friday is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the WKU Softball Complex. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wku Softball Belmont Katie Gardner Maddy Wood Taylor Davis Faith Hegh Jeff Nations Bowling Green Daily News Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Nations Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today