Western Kentucky senior Sean Bergeron has been named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) National Co-Pitcher of the Week, as announced by the organization Tuesday afternoon.
Bergeron compiled a career outing in his start against Hartford on Saturday. The right-hander tossed a complete-game shutout against the Hawks while surrendering just three hits and not allowing a walk to go along with a career-high 16 strikeouts.
His performance marked the first nine-inning complete game shutout by a WKU pitcher since March 25, 2018, when Paul Kirkpatrick accomplished the same feat in a 4-0 win against Rice. The Crosby, Texas, native's 16 strikeouts were also the most by a Hilltopper since at least 2005 – as far back as WKU game records go – topping the previous mark of 14 by Ryan Thurston.
Along with his NCBWA National Co-Pitcher of the Week honor, Bergeron was recognized by multiple other national outlets for his impressive outing. D1Baseball named him the Pitcher of the Day on March 5, while Collegiate Baseball tabbed him as one of its National Players of the Week and Golden Spikes voted him as a Performance of the Week finalist.
For the season, Bergeron owns a 1-0 record and 2.84 ERA while amassing 24 strikeouts and just one walk in 19 innings of action. He currently ranks 15th in the nation with a 24.0 strikeout-to-walk ratio and 18th with 0.47 walks allowed per nine innings.
Bergeron and the Hilltoppers were on the road to face Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday.