Laura Bernardos continued her hot streak with a fourth consecutive singles victory, but the Western Kentucky tennis team dropped a 6-1 decision on the road at Austin Peay on Friday.
With the loss, WKU fell to 2-9 on the season, while the Governors improved to 6-1. Although the Lady Toppers still lead in the 29-11 all-time series, Austin Peay has now won three straight matchups.
In doubles play, the duo of Tristen Bryant-Otake and Lauren Joch improved to 4-4 this season at the No. 3 position with a 6-1 win over their opponents. The Governors took the other two doubles matches, however, and led 1-0 going into singles competition.
After Austin Peay claimed the first four results to clinch the team match and take a 5-0 lead, Bernardos outlasted her opponent for a come-from-behind 6-7 (5), 6-4, 10-3 in a third-set tiebreaker at the No. 2 spot. The Segovia, Spain, native improved to 6-5 on the season in singles play.
To wrap play on the day, the Governors won at the No. 5 position for the 6-1 final score.
The Lady Toppers have quick turnaround, as they host FIU on Saturday with a 1:30 p.m. start time. It will be WKU’s first home competition since April 6, 2019, as the Lady Toppers will be looking for their first-ever victory over the Panthers and win at home since March 24, 2017.