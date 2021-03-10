Western Kentucky junior Laura Bernardos was named Conference USA Women's Tennis Athlete of the Week, the league announced Wednesday.
Bernardos becomes the first Lady Topper to earn the honor since teammate Cora-Lynn von Dungern on Jan. 22, 2020.
The Segovia, Spain, native went a perfect 2-0 in both singles and doubles play for the Lady Toppers this past weekend against C-USA opponents Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss.
At No. 2 singles, Bernardos defeated LA Tech's Anastasiia Salenko in straight sets 6-3, 6-3, then came from behind to secure a three-set (4-6, 6-3, 6-3) win over Southern Miss' Katia de la Garza. At the No. 2 doubles spot with partner Samantha Martinez, the pair won 6-1 over the Lady Techsters and 6-3 against the Golden Eagles.
Although the team fell by a score of 4-3 against LA Tech, the momentum from the quality of play carried over to the next day, where Bernardos was a key part of WKU's 5-2 victory over Southern Miss, which was the first regular-season C-USA win for the Lady Toppers since a 4-1 result at UAB on March 10, 2018.
The Lady Toppers (2-7) now look ahead to their next two matches on the road, which will be at Austin Peay on Friday and at Murray State on Sunday. The Governors own a 4-1 record, while the Racers currently sit with a 2-6 mark on the season.