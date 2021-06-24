Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday signed an executive order allowing student-athletes in Kentucky to receive fair compensation for the use of their name, image and likeness.
"Today's step was done in cooperation with all of our public universities as well as leadership of both parties,” Beshear said in a news release. “This action ensures we are not at a competitive disadvantage in recruiting, and also that our student-athletes have the same rights and opportunities as those in other states. For any individual athlete, their name, image and likeness are their own and no one else’s."
Beshear is the first governor to allow compensation for name, image and likeness by executive order. The executive order takes effect July 1 and remains in effect until superseded by state or federal law.
"WKU Athletics supports and appreciates Governor Beshear's executive order related to Name, Image and Likeness," Western Kentucky University said in a statement. "We are excited to announce our comprehensive plans for NIL programming and resources for our student-athletes through enhanced partnership in the coming days."
Kentucky colleges and universities have been directed to provide education and other resources to assist students with financial literacy, time management and social media and brand management, according to the release announcing the executive order. Additionally, colleges and universities will retain the flexibility to reasonably limit the time, dates and associations from which the student-athlete may earn compensation.
WKU plans to announce its new NIL program of resources next week ahead of July 1, a source told the Daily News.
On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 9-0 against the NCAA in a case that challenged the association’s ability to have national limits on benefits for athletes that are related to education, and the case has raised questions about the NCAA’s ability to limit benefits at all.
Nineteen states have passed legislation to allow such compensation for student-athletes. Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas enacted laws that will take effect July 1.
The NCAA Board of Governors has preliminarily approved changes to their eligibility rules that would allow such compensation, and the U.S. Congress has held hearings on creating a national standard for compensation. Kentucky colleges and universities would have faced a competitive disadvantage as other states’ legislation becomes effective as soon as July 1, the executive order said.
The release included statements from representatives of several of the state's universities in support of the executive order, including University of Louisville vice president for intercollegiate athletics Vince Tyra, University of Kentucky athletics director Mitch Barnhart, Murray State University President Robert L. Jackson, University of Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari, University of Kentucky women's basketball coach Kyra Elzy, University of Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops, University of Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield, University of Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz and University of Louisville men's basketball coach Chris Mack.
It also received support from leadership in the Kentucky General Assembly, while noting intent to deal with the topic in the 2022 regular session.
"This has long been an issue of fairness for student-athletes, but last week’s Supreme Court ruling also places our universities at a competitive disadvantage as other states move forward,” House Speaker David Osborne said in the release. “These temporary steps address the immediate need, while we continue working with universities and other stakeholders to craft comprehensive legislation for the 2022 regular session.”
"We’ve been working for two years in the legislature with Democrats and Republicans to give our student-athletes control over their name, image and likeness,” Senate Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey said in the release. “We can’t fall behind. I’m glad the governor is stepping up to make sure Kentucky’s student-athletes have the same opportunities here that they would in other states, and Sen. Max Wise, Sen. Whitney Westerfield and I remain committed to making sure protections like those in the governor’s executive order become part of our law as soon as possible."
"This is a landmark day for college athletics in Kentucky, and I am proud to stand with Gov. Beshear, Senate Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey and many others in supporting this executive order,” House Minority Floor Leader Joni Jenkins said in the release. “This change will make sure Kentucky’s student-athletes are fairly rewarded for their hard work while making sure they are not treated any differently than their counterparts in other states. The goal going forward is to make sure this executive order becomes law next year, because it’s time we take this permanent step."