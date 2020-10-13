Western Kentucky redshirt senior Tom Bevington birdied three of his final four holes Tuesday for an even-par 72 and WKU’s low score of the Intercollegiate at The Grove.
WKU finished 13th in the 36-hole event while shooting 18-over 306 in the final round.
Bevington tied for 23rd overall at the par-72, 7,368-yard Grove Club. He closed his round with three birdies. The England native moved up 22 spots from the first to second rounds and finished at 3-over 147. Bevington has two top-25 finishes in two chances so far this season.
Sophomore Luke Fuller, a Mount Sterling native, shot a 5-over 77 to finish 13-over. Junior Chase Landrum finished a shot above Fuller at 6-over 78 on the day. Landrum and Fuller tied for 71st.
Bowling Green native and graduate senior Christian Tooley shot a final-round 7-over 79 to tie for 63rd. The co-captain carded a 36-hole 10-over 154.
Senior Caleb O’Toole also shot 7-over 79 in Tuesday’s final round. The Alabama native finished 65th with a two-day 11-over 155.
Freshman Connery Meyer concluded his first tournament as a Hilltopper by shooting 13-over 85 Tuesday. He finished in 82nd with a 17-over 161.
The Hilltoppers return to action at the Bash in the Boro hosted by Georgia Southern on Monday.
Results – Final Round
T23. Tom Bevington – 75, 72 – 147
T63. Christian Tooley – 75, 79 – 154
65. Caleb O’Toole – 76, 79 – 155
T71. Chase Landrum – 79, 78 – 157
T71. Luke Fuller – 80, 77 – 157
82. Connery Meyer – 76, 85 – 161
