Western Kentucky redshirt senior Tom Bevington was named to the Conference USA Men’s Golf All-Academic Team for the second time in his career, the league announced Thursday.
Bevington also won the award in 2019 following his junior campaign.
Bevington, who is a two-time captain for the team, boasts a 3.97 GPA as a double major in business economics and finance. He has been named to the president’s list in all nine of his completed semesters at WKU and is scheduled to graduate next week.
The co-captain has been a GCAA All-American Scholar twice in his career while earning multiple C-USA Academic Medals.
The Chepstow, England, native has played in all seven events for the Hilltoppers this season and holds a 75.4 season stroke average. He has been the team’s top finisher twice during the year.
Bevington recorded two top-25 finishes this season – one at the season-opening Jim Rivers Intercollegiate hosted by Louisiana Tech and the second at the Intercollegiate at The Grove hosted by Middle Tennessee.
WKU is slated to compete in the C-USA Men’s Golf Championships beginning Monday in Texarkana, Ark.