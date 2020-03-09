Western Kentucky's men's golf team continued to be led by senior performances on Monday as Tom Bevington and Linus Lo recorded the low scores for the Hilltoppers in the Tiger Invitational in Opelika, Ala.
WKU was fifth heading into the final round at the Tiger Invitational after shooting a 7-over team total of 295.
For the second consecutive day, team captain Bevington shot the low individual score. The England native carded an even-par second round at par-72, 7,289-yard Lake Course at Grand National, saving par with a birdie on the 18th.
Bevington’s 36-hole total is his best on the season and best since the 2019 Mobile Sports Authority Intercollegiate where he shot 4-under 140. His 3-under 141 score at the Invitational had him tied for third entering the final round, just two shots off second.
Fellow senior Lo stayed consistent, firing another 1-over 73 on Monday. He finished his round by going 1-under on the back nine to improve eight spots from Sunday. Lo was tied for 22nd and is one shot out of a top-20 finish.
Improving by two strokes from the first to second round was Chase Landrum. The junior followed up his first-round 76 with a second-round 2-over 74. Caleb O’Toole shot a second-round 76 to sit at a 36-hole total of 149. O’Toole was tied for 42nd, while Landrum is tied at 47th.
WKU redshirt sophomore Dawson McDaniel shot a 9-over 81 and was tied for 84th headed into Tuesday’s final round.
WKU is the leading Conference USA school out of five at the tournament, including No. 43 Charlotte. The Hilltoppers were also ahead of three top-50 teams heading into Tuesday's final round.
