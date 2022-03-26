Former Western Kentucky standout and Bowling Green native Joel Iyiegbuniwe signed a one-year contract with the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday after spending the past four seasons playing inside linebacker for the Chicago Bears.
Former Western Kentucky standout and Bowling Green native Joel Iyiegbuniwe signed a one-year contract with the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday.
Iyiegbuniwe, a South Warren graduate who played for WKU from 2014-17, joins the Seahawks after playing the last four seasons with the Chicago Bears. Selected by the Bears in the fourth round (No. 115 overall) of the 2018 NFL draft, Iyiegbuniwe has been a special-teams standout since joining the league.
An inside linebacker, Iyiegbuniwe has totaled 34 tackles and a forced fumble so far in his NFL career. Iyiegbuniwe will be reunited with new Seattle associate head coach/defense Sean Desai, who was the defensive coordinator in Chicago last season.
"Honestly, the fit was the biggest thing for me," Iyiegbuniwe told Seahawks.com. "Where I'm at in my career, where the team is at, and the need for my position, everything just kind of lined up. Sean Desai called, and we made it happen. He was huge for me. He looked out for me and said good things about me, and that's why Pete (Carroll) and everybody took a chance on me."
The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Iyiegbuniwe said he's looking forward to an expanded role with his new team.
"I want to be great. I think my football IQ (is a strength) — learning defenses, understanding it, teaching it," Iyiegbuniwe told Seahawks.com. "Then my athletic ability, I think I can do a lot of things well — cover, blitz, run game. I'm excited to show that off.
"I made a name on special teams, and that's part of the reason I'm here, but obviously I have big goals for myself individually, and I know what it's going to take to get there. Just getting my foot in the door is a big thing."
Iyiegbuniwe was a two-year starter at WKU and team captain who led the team in tackles (117) and tackles for loss (11.5) during his final season as a redshirt junior with the Hilltoppers. He was a first-team All-Conference USA selection in 2017 after earning C-USA honorable mention honors the previous season.