Western Kentucky secured Sunday’s Hilltopper Spring Fling championship title with a 12-1 five-inning victory over Illinois State at the WKU Softball Complex.
The Hilltoppers exploded for an 11-run fourth inning including a grand slam from Kennedy Sullivan to break the game wide open. Kelsey Aikey delivered another double-digit strikeout showing and moved into fifth place on WKU’s career strikeouts list.
“I thought we had great plate approaches and gave ourselves a chance to win every single time we stepped up to the plate,” WKU coach Amy Tudor said in a news release. “We were very confident up there and our circle and defense were both strong to back that.”
With the 5-0 weekend, the Hilltoppers have now strung together six-straight wins and own a 16-4 overall record on the season. WKU is 8-2 when playing at home.
Illinois State fell to 9-9 with the loss. Two of Illinois State’s five hits came in the top of the second inning when the Redbirds had two runners on with one out before Aikey delivered her fourth strikeout of the game – moving her into sole possession of fifth place on WKU’s career strikeouts list – for the second out before sitting the next batter down as well to end the threat.
WKU scored first after TJ Webster reached on an error, stole second and then came around to score on another error for the 1-0 lead.
It wouldn’t be until the bottom of the fourth that WKU recorded a hit as the squad racked up eight in the frame. The Tops scored 11 runs before Illinois State retired three straight Hilltopper batters. Sullivan, Kendall Smith and Paige Carter all registered two hits in the inning as WKU sent 15 batters to the box.
After Sullivan opened the frame with a base hit, her second time at the plate she tallied her second grand slam of the season. Smith tallied a pair of base hits in the frame while Carter sent a double to each gap for two RBIs. Brylee Hage scored a pair of teammates with a single to left-center field, while Jordan Thomas posted an RBI hit of her own. Maggie Trgo drew a bases-loaded pinch-hit walk which scored Princess Valencia who had reached on an error.
WKU entered the weekend with 10 home runs and doubled that mark across its five Hilltopper Spring Fling contests. Carter, Taylor Sanders, Smith, Sullivan and Thomas each tallied two on the weekend.
Aikey earned her second win in as many days over Illinois State. The senior posted her sixth complete-game victory of the season to improve to 8-2 in the circle. Her 10 strikeouts marked her fifth double-digit showing of the season and brought her 2020 total to an even 100.
With its regular-season tournaments in the books, WKU will turn its focus to its first midweek matchup of the season as Belmont visits on Wednesday. First pitch against the Bruins is slated for 6 p.m.
