Western Kentucky had a couple chances at a big inning against No. 12 Arkansas at the WKU Softball Complex.
The Hilltoppers had their chances, stranding runners on third base three different times, but it was the visiting Razorbacks who took advantage of their opportunities to the tune of a five-run fourth inning to grab a 7-0 victory Monday night.
WKU (25-20) finished with just five hits, but still left seven base runners stranded -- including that trio at third, just 60 feet away from a run.
Arkansas (35-13) put pressure on the Hilltoppers early, getting multiple runners on base in each of the first two innings. Both times, WKU senior starting pitcher Katie Gardner worked out of the trouble unscathed to keep the game scoreless.
Gardner's third encounter with trouble in the top of the fourth wasn't of her own making, as got a one-out rally going when back-to-back WKU errors put two runners in scoring position. Razorbacks right fielder Kacie Hoffmann made the Tops pay for those mistakes with a three-run home run to dead center field, then Atalyea Rijo followed with a solo homer to nearly the same spot.
Reagan Johnson's single after Rijo's blast prompted WKU to replace Gardner with Kelsie Houchens, who got a strikeout but then gave up an RBI double to Cylie Halvorson to cap the five-run rally.
"I think they capitalized on a couple of our errors and obviously had two big hits," WKU coach Amy Tudor said. "And I think the momentum kind of shifted their way. You know, we make those plays, the game might look a little bit different. But credit to them, they took advantage of our mistakes. Hopefully we got better from this game and we'll get back to work tomorrow."
The Hilltoppers threatened to respond in the bottom of the fourth when TJ Webster led off with a single. Brylee Hage grounded into a fielder's choice that forced Webster out at second, but Kaytlan Kemp followed with an infield single that Arkansas pitcher Chenise Delce made more damaging with a wild throw to first trying to get the out. That put both WKU runners in scoring position, but Delce regrouped and struck out the next two batters to end the threat.
Another two-error inning by the Tops in the fifth set up Johnson's RBI on a fielder's choice to put the Razorbacks' lead to 6-0.
The Hilltoppers got a one-out single from Kelsey Schmidt followed one out later by a double from Taylor Davis to put runners at second and third, but Delce again escaped damage by getting an inning-ending strikeout.
Arkansas tacked on one more run in the sixth on an RBI single by Kristina Foreman. The Razorbacks totaled eight hits and stranded 11 base runners, but got enough home to comfortably take the road win.
Webster finished with two hits to lead the Tops.
"It's always good to have Power-5, SEC teams come to the field and challenge us," Webster said. "I mean, that's kind of respect on our end -- that people see that we do put in work and that we're a pretty good team to play against. I think next time we've just got to come harder and just take every chance that we have, not sit back and wait and just take advantage and put a run across whenever we can."
WKU, which already locked up a spot in the upcoming Conference USA tournament, has two C-USA three-game series remaining in the regular season. A weekend trip to Miami to face FIU starts Friday, with the Hilltoppers closing out the regular season May 5-7 at home against Louisiana Tech.
Beyond closing strong with wins against conference foes, Tudor wants to see her team playing well and getting back up to ful strength over the next two weeks.
"To come out and play hard, play with a lot of grit, do what we're capable of doing and get a couple of these injured players hopefully back," Tudor said.
UA 000 511 0 -- 7 8 3
WKU 000 000 0 -- 0 5 4
WP: Delce. LP: Gardner.