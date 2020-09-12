LOUISVILLE – Big plays cost Western Kentucky in Tyson Helton’s first game against Louisville as the Hilltoppers’ head coach.
It was the same story in the second.
Louisville connected on long plays in the first half Saturday at Cardinal Stadium and WKU’s defense struggled to get off the field as the Cardinals built a lead and eventually came away with a 35-21 win.
Cardinals quarterback Micale Cunningham had a career high 343 yards on 19-of-34 passing with three touchdowns – 229 yards and two touchdowns on 13-of-21 passing in the first half, to go along with a 14-yard scoring run. The redshirt junior, who led the nation in yards per completion (18.44) last season, had 123 yards and two touchdowns in an injury-shortened 38-21 Louisville win last year at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
Louisville’s offense looked rusty on its first drive – WKU forced a three-and-out, and a fumbled snap on the punt attempt was recovered by Omari Alexander, setting up a 1-yard touchdown run from Gaej Walker on the next play to put WKU up 7-0 early.
The Hilltoppers, which boasted the nation’s seventh best third-down conversion defense last season (29.7%), allowed Louisville to convert seven of its 10 first down attempts in the first two quarters – three of which came on its second scoring drive. It converted nine of 16 attempts in the game.
Louisville’s first third-down conversion came when Cunningham hit Braden Smith with a 63-yard pass on third-and-9 from its own 9-yard line. It was followed with a 28-yard strike to tight end Ean Pfeifer to knot the game up 7-all with 10:57 left in the frame.
The Cardinals converted on third-and-16, third-and-9 and third-and-8 two possessions later – the final of which was a 14-yard run from Cunningham on the first play of the second quarter to put Louisville up 14-7. The third-and-16 play was a 48-yard pass from the Louisville 1-yard line, and the third-and-9 conversion came when Dez Fitzpatrick caught an 18-yard pass from Cunningham.
The drive was started when Russ Yeast forced and recovered a fumble after Tyrrell “Piggy T” Pigrome found Jahcour Pearson with a 50-yard completion – the longest play in the 120-yard first half from the Hilltoppers’ offense.
Louisville scored on its next two drives – one on a 19-yard run from Davian Hawkins after a 14-yard reception from Tutu Atwell on third-and-9, and another on a 2-yard reception from Marshon Ford that came after a fourth-down conversion.
Atwell finished with 78 yards on seven receptions after a 145 yard, three touchdown day against WKU last season. Fitzpatrick and Smith each had 110 yards on four receptions. Hawkins finished with 71 yards on 19 carries.
Like WKU’s first score, its second was set up by a special teams play when Alexander blocked Logan Lupo’s punt. Two plays later, Malik Staples ran in a 1-yard touchdown to make it 28-14.
Louisville struck less than two minutes later with a 70-yard touchdown reception to Fitzpatrick in the third to make it 35-14. Antwon Kincade appeared to have the ball lined up for an interception, when Fitzpatrick cut in front of him and made his way to the end zone.
Pigrome finished with 129 yards on 10-of-23 passing and one touchdown – a 12-yard pass to Mitchell Tinsley with 5:40 left in the game to make it 35-21. He finished with a team-high 68 yards rushing on 17 attempts. Walker had 19 yards on nine attempts and freshman Noah Whittington had 16 yards on five attempts in his debut.
Louisville will host Miami next week in a 6:30 p.m. CST game. WKU will welcome Liberty to Houchens-Smith Stadium for its 11 a.m. home opener.{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.