Big Red’s run toward a national title in a mascot bracket challenge came up short.
A dramatic Friday morning filled with controversy on Twitter led to Brigham Young University’s Cosmo the Cougar winning the SiriusXM mascot bracket challenge national title. Voting controversy around whether or not BYU purchased Twitter votes led to the final decision being announced several hours after the poll closing.
The championship round of 16-seeds was a tight contest of votes in a Twitter poll that began Wednesday at 11 a.m. CST. An influx of thousands of votes in Cosmo’s favor suspiciously appeared early Friday morning. Controversy over buying votes with Twitter bots ensued and despite the claims, Big Red supporters brought the final tally of 96,035 votes to just a 51-49 advantage to Cosmo.
But SiriusXM College Sports’ Twitter account shared immediately after the polls’ closing that “due to suspicion of voter fraud an investigation is underway.” Three hours later, College Sports on SiriusXM tweeted, “After looking into the voting of the Championship match-up, it has been determined that @BYUCougars’ @byu_cosmo is the 2020 SiriusXM Mascot Bracket Champion.”
Cosmo and Big Red were initially left out of the bracket originally intended for Power 5 mascots. Each were inserted as a 16-seed and tore through the bracket on their way to the championship round.
Big Red won voting battles against mascots from Ole Miss, LSU, Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Oklahoma. Cosmo won against Duke, Maryland, Michigan State, Penn State and Wisconsin.
The final poll was created Wednesday and ran 48 hours. Big Red had a 52-48 edge in the voting percentage at one point, then it was locked even late Thursday night.
A surge of votes were submitted Friday morning in BYU’s favor that drew much controversy from WKU supporters on Twitter. The advantage for Cosmo swung to 54-46 in the percentage with three hours remaining in the vote. Big Red votes closed the gap to 51-49 before time ran out, and further review concluded Cosmo as the champion.
Big Red entered the SiriusXM mascot bracket challenge as inaugural inductee to Capital One’s Mascot Hall of Fame in 2012.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.