A big second half helped the Western Kentucky women's basketball team get back to .500.
The Lady Toppers outscored Indiana State 47-25 over the final two quarters Wednesday at E.A. Diddle Arena to come away with an 83-65 victory.
"Turnovers -- that was it," WKU head coach Greg Collins said. "We had 14 turnovers at halftime and we had one turnover in the third quarter. That was the whole difference."
WKU (3-3) led 24-16 at the end of the first period, but sloppy play in the second led to Indiana State (1-3) taking a 40-36 lead into halftime. Once the Lady Toppers cleaned things up, they stormed past the Sycamores to even their record.
WKU finished with 19 turnovers in the game, with 14 of those coming in the first half.
Alexis Mead had a big second half to lead the Lady Toppers. She finished with a game-high 25 points, and of that, 20 came over the final two quarters. Mead went 5-of-8 from 3-point range, including 4-of-5 over the final 20 minutes. She added five rebounds, four assists and three steals in the game.
"I just felt good out there," Mead said. "I didn't have a good first half, so I wanted to come out in that second half and lead the team better, not just in points, but energy. Our energy wasn't good in that first half, so I wasn't really caring too much about how much I was scoring. It was more about getting my team to be in it with me, getting everybody to be on the same page, everybody having that same energy and for us to be positive and fight hard."
Meral Abdelgawad added 21 points, six rebounds and three assists. WKU's most veteran player went 4-of-6 from 3-point range in the win, after finishing just 2-of-8 from deep in WKU's blowout win over Kentucky State on Sunday.
"They made me shoot like 400 3s the day after, so that's why I made 3s today," Abdelgawad said. "I was working every day to shoot 3s, so that's what happened today."
WKU finished the game firing 13-of-28 (46.4%) from 3-point range in the win. Macey Blevins helped with that with three makes, and was the other Lady Topper to score in double figures with 11 points. WKU had 20 assists on 24 made field goals in Wednesday's win.
The Lady Toppers are scheduled to close their three-game homestand with a 2 p.m. game against Tennessee State on Sunday.
Arianna Smith was the only Indiana State player to score in double figures, finishing with 11 points. The Sycamores are next scheduled to play in the Georgia Southern Thanksgiving Classic in Statesboro, Ga., with games Friday against Jacksonville State and Saturday against Georgia Southern.