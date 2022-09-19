The Western Kentucky tennis team completed its first action of the fall season at the Austin Peay Invitational over the weekend.
Overall, the team saw 10 singles victories and three doubles wins.
In singles, Sofia Blanco and Mariana Zegada each completed the weekend 3-0, not dropping a set in any of their matches. Paola Cortez finished the weekend 2-1, winning on Saturday and Sunday in straight sets after dropping her Friday match. Samantha Martinez won her only singles match of the weekend on Friday, winning a tiebreaker 10-7 to take the victory. Rachel Hermanova won in her second singles match of the weekend Saturday winning in straight sets.
In doubles, Blanco and Martinez got right back to where they left off last season, winning their first doubles match, 6-2. Martinez could not continue following Friday's play after an injury. On day two, the Lady Toppers claimed two doubles wins. Cortez and Hernandez got their first win as a duo, winning 6-0. Hermanova stepped in for the injured Martinez and played alongside Blanco. They won their match 6-3.
"Overall, a very good first tournament," WKU head coach Greg Davis said in a news release. "We had some outstanding performances out of Paola and Sofia in singles and doubles over the weekend."
The Lady Toppers will head to Murfreesboro, Tenn., next for Middle Tennessee Invitational on Oct. 1-2 to conclude play for the fall.