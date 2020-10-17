BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For the fourth time in five games to open the 2020 season, the Western Kentucky football team came away on the losing side.
Turnovers and big plays from UAB hurt the Hilltoppers on Saturday, WKU's offense stalled in the second half and the Blazers picked up the program's 21st consecutive win at Legion Field by beating the Hilltoppers 37-14.
"Obviously UAB is a good football team," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. " ... We did our fair share to give them an opportunity to make plays.
"I saw some good things by us out there. I would have liked to have done a lot better in the second half. It was pretty obvious we couldn't get things going in the second half at all, but there's some things to build off of and things to correct and keep battling."
UAB (4-1 overall, 2-0 Conference USA) scored 17 points off turnovers, blocked a punt for a touchdown and got a 71-yard scoring run from DeWayne McBride en route to the victory. It came after WKU allowed 21 points off turnovers the previous week in a 38-14 loss to Marshall at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
The Hilltoppers (1-4, 1-2) received the opening kick and, with redshirt sophomore Kevaris Thomas making his first start at quarterback instead of graduate senior Tyrrell Pigrome, went three-and-out. WKU's offense struggled through the first four weeks – it was 10th of 12 C-USA teams to play this season in scoring offense and last in total offense, while ranking 67th and 73rd in those categories, respectively, among the 76 FBS teams to have played a game – and Pigrome was battling turf toe, Helton said, leading to the decision to go with Thomas.
UAB got on the board with a 38-yard field goal from Matt Quinn on its ensuing possession – the first of three he made on the day.
Thomas was intercepted by Brontae Harris on WKU's next drive, but its defense got the ball back four plays later when UAB quarterback Bryson Lucero completed a 14-yard pass to Terrell McDonald, who fumbled after being hit by Trae Meadows. Dionte Ruffin recovered for WKU.
Thomas led the Hilltoppers 85 yards down the field in eight plays to take a lead. He connected with tight end Josh Simon for completions of 10, 25 and 17 yards on the drive, and WKU also had a 17-yard burst from running back Jakairi Moses. Mitchell Tinsley capped off the series with a 6-yard touchdown reception.
UAB took a 10-7 lead with 42 seconds left in the first quarter when Spencer Brown scored on a run from two yards out. The Blazers got the ball at the WKU 9 when Dayton Wade fumbled after catching a pass from Thomas, and TD Marshall returned it 17 yards deep into WKU territory.
McBride extended the Blazers' lead when he spun away from a group of players and broke free for a 71-yard score to make it 17-7 with 12:43 left in the first half.
Thomas added another touchdown pass – this time 6 yards to Simon – to cap off a 12-play, 75-yard drive in the second quarter to make it a 3-point game, but WKU was unable to add any more after that.
Thomas finished with 162 yards and two touchdowns on 16-of-35 passing, with two interceptions. Simon led WKU players with 81 yards on six receptions, and Moses had a team-high 41 yards rushing on nine attempts. Gaej Walker added 38 yards on nine carries for the Hilltoppers, who finished with 88 yards rushing.
"Not good enough," Thomas said of his first start. "I feel like I could have done a lot of things better to help the team."
UAB added to its lead late in the first half, capitalizing on a fumble from Thomas that was recovered by Tony Fair. The Blazers took over at the WKU 24, and scored on a 2-yard pass to Austin Watkins Jr. from Lucero to make it 24-14 at the break.
Lucero finished with 141 yards and a touchdown on 15-of-31 passing with one interception. Watkins had seven receptions for 55 yards, and McBride led all rushers with 131 yards on 10 carries. Brown, who entered the week fourth in the nation with 450 total yards rushing, was limited to 22 yards on 13 attempts for UAB, which finished with 217 yards on the ground.
WKU's offense stalled out in the second half, gaining just 16 yards in the period. The Hilltoppers were forced into three-and-outs on all four possessions it had in the third.
"I feel like we just need to execute more," Simon said. "When the play is called, we just need to execute and have confidence in what we're doing and make the plays when the plays are called."
John Haggerty had his punt attempt blocked on WKU's first possession of the second half, and Ryan Davis returned it 37 yards to the end zone to put UAB up 31-14. The Blazers added a 44-yard field goal from Quinn with 7:08 left in the quarter, and Quinn knocked another one through – this time from 30 yards – in the fourth.
"It's tough to play defense when the offense keeps going three-and-out in the second half and it's tough to stay up as a football team when you give up a blocked punt for a touchdown," Helton said. "With that said, I didn't feel like our kids got down or depleted when they had the blocked punt for the touchdown, but it certainly makes you have to go up a steeper hill."
The win moves UAB to 21-0 at Legion Field since the program returned in 2017. Its last loss at home was to Marshall 23-18 on Nov. 22, 2014.
WKU is scheduled to host UT Chattanooga at Houchens-Smith Stadium next Saturday at 3 p.m. UAB is scheduled to host Louisiana on Friday at 7 p.m.
