The big-play offense that helped lead UAB to a 3-0 start didn’t make the trip to Bowling Green.
Quarterback Tyler Johnston III was picked off four times in Saturday’s 20-13 loss to Western Kentucky at Houchens-Smith Stadium in the Blazers’ first Conference USA game since claiming last year’s title.
“It’s just something we need to clean up,” UAB coach Bill Clark said. “We hadn’t turned it over and that’s what I said – we spent so much time on not turning it over and I think there was a couple of missed reads in there and I think Tyler will be the first guy to tell you that. Some of that is because some stuff we may have not seen before.”
The Blazers used big plays from Johnston in the first three games to power the offense. Johnston had thrown scoring passes of 23, 49, 28, 40, 76, 67, 30 and 16 yards in wins over Alabama State, Akron and South Alabama.
Coming against a WKU team that had given up big plays in losses to FCS Central Arkansas in the season opener and Louisville in its last game before a bye week, it looked on paper like it could be a long night for the Hilltoppers. Central Arkansas had touchdown passes of 23, 4, 20 and 80 yards against WKU and the Cardinals on passes of 9, 46 and 62 yards. Clark credits the Hilltoppers’ work during the bye week for the struggles they gave the Blazers offensively.
“I think they did a good job mixing their coverages up and I think the coverages fit what we’ve done and we try to change it up, but you’ve got tendencies and granted, you’ve got to go practice those things and execute them and they did,” Clark said. “No excuses here. They did a heck of a job.”
Johnston threw three of his interceptions in the first half, after having just two in the first three weeks of the season. The sophomore was picked off by Kyle Bailey on his team’s second drive – the first resulted in a field goal thanks to a WKU turnover on the first offensive play of the game – Jeremy Darvin on the fourth possession and Bailey again with under 30 seconds to play after being pressured by the Hilltoppers defense.
His fourth interception came when he was hit on a pass attempt. Trae Meadows was the one that picked him off.
“Really, you put them both on both (the quarterback and the offensive line). We don’t ever say the quarterback’s alone and the O-line – I’ll just have to look at the protection on some of those,” Clark said. “I know one on the screen behind he should have put a little more on it and the one before half – I really wouldn’t count that one. We’ll just have to look at the other two.”
Johnston made his first collegiate start for the 2018 conference champions in a 52-3 win over UTSA, getting the nod in place of injured A.J. Erdely. He finished the year with 1,323 yards and 11 touchdowns, but was picked off nine times by the end of the season. The four interceptions he threw Saturday were a career-high. He threw three in last season’s 26-23 overtime win against Southern Miss.
Following WKU’s go-ahead drive that ended with a 7-yard Ty Storey pass to Jahcour Pearson, Johnston was nearly picked off again – this time by Dionte Ruffin – on third down and the Blazers were forced to punt.
UAB got the ball back with 6:38 to play at its own 5 and drove to the WKU 38 before Johnston was sacked by Darvin. Two plays later, on third down, Johnston was nearly picked off again, this time by Omari Alexander, but it hit off Alexander’s face mask. Johnston was sacked on fourth down, resulting in a turnover on downs that allowed WKU to take three knees to close out the victory and move to 2-0 in conference play.
“It was a battle down to the end,” Clark said. “We just couldn’t make the plays when we needed. Give their defense credit.”
Johnston finished with 181 yards on 18-of-31 passing. Johnston entered the game averaging 10.66 yards per pass attempts, the fourth-best mark nationally behind Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts, LSU’s Joe Burrow and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa. Spencer Brown had 70 yards on 21 carries, just enough to become UAB’s new all-time leading rusher with 2,818 yards.
UAB is scheduled to host Rice, which lost to Louisiana Tech in overtime 23-20 on Saturday, this week.{&end}
