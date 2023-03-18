Western Kentucky's baseball team fell to Middle Tennessee 12-8 in its Conference USA opener on Friday night in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
With the loss, the Hilltoppers drop to 14-5, while the Blue Raiders improve to 9-8 in 2023.
WKU right-hander Cole Heath got the starting nod on Friday night, making his 2023 starting debut. The redshirt sophomore surrendered six runs on eight hits with no walks in 2 1/3 innings. Dalton Mesaris, Jack Bennett and Cal Higgins saw action in relief, with Mesaris picking up the loss. The three combined for eight strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings while giving up six runs on six hits and no walks.
At the plate, WKU totaled 11 hits, with four Hilltoppers recording multi-hit performances. AJ Fiechter led the attack in a 3-for-5 effort with three RBIs, while Aidan Gilroy went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two walks.
The Blue Raiders scratched in the first off a pair of RBI singles to take a 3-0.
Three more crossed for Middle Tennessee in the second by way of two more RBI singles to extend the lead to 6-0.
Lukas Farris put the Tops on the board in the third with a solo home run to left to make the score 6-1.
The Hilltoppers edged closer in the fifth with an RBI single from Tristin Garcia and an RBI double from Kirk Liebert putting the score at 6-3.
WKU edged within one after a two-RBI single from Gilroy in the sixth to cut the lead to 6-5.
Fiechter gave the Tops their first lead of the night in the seventh with a two-RBI single to put them up 7-6.
Middle Tennessee answered with four of its own in the bottom of the frame with a sacrifice fly, a two-RBI triple and a sacrifice bunt to give them the lead, 10-7.
In the bottom of the eighth, the Blue Raiders used a two-RBI single to extend their lead to 12-7.
In a comeback effort, Fiechter knocked a two-out, RBI single to score another, but that would be all the Hilltoppers could create to make the final tally, 12-8.
The Hilltoppers will continue its series against Middle Tennessee on Saturday starting at 3 p.m. CT in Murfreesboro, Tenn.