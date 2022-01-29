Western Kentucky's losing streak continues.
Middle Tennessee connected on 15 3-pointers Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena and beat the Hilltoppers 93-85. It's the fifth straight loss for WKU and dropped the team below .500 on the season.
"Give Middle Tennessee some credit. Coach had his team ready to play and we knew it wasn't going to be an easy out for us. They were playing really well and they're a good basketball team coming off that road win at Marshall Thursday night," WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. "We knew coming in here this is kind of a huge game for everybody.
"They were better than us. We knew it was going to be a challenge for us tonight, not just physically but mentally getting back up off of that floor from Thursday night's game. We left everything we had on that floor Thursday night physically and mentally and I didn't think any of us had that zap that we've had. Again, they jump up -- and this is like sticking a needle in that balloon -- they jump up and make 15-of-26 3s. ... They deserve credit for making shots, and when you make shots, it makes everything work better."
The loss is the fifth straight for WKU (10-11 overall, 2-6 Conference USA) -- the worst stretch for the program under Stansbury -- with defeats coming against North Texas, at Florida Atlantic, at Florida International and against UAB before Saturday's loss to the Blue Raiders (14-6, 5-2).
Middle Tennessee connected on 58% (15-of-26) of the 3-pointers it attempted in the victory, after struggling from beyond the arc for the majority of the season leading up to Saturday's matchup -- Middle Tennessee was ninth in C-USA in made 3-pointers (7.7 per game) and 12th in 3-point percentage (29.1%) through its first 18 games.
"They just came out and they just really hit a lot of big shots," WKU senior forward Jairus Hamilton said. "They were getting their open looks, they were getting to their spots and just hit shots. We came out and tried to compete our hardest, but they came out and they hit shots."
Josh Jefferson led the 3-point barrage by making seven of the nine he attempted to finish with a game-high 31 points. Donovan Sims, Teafale Lenard Jr. and Christian Fussell each added two apiece. Sims finished with 22 points, while DeAndre Dishman added 10 points for the Blue Raiders.
The Blue Raiders started hot to take a 42-37 lead into halftime, making 8-of-14 (57%) of their shots from beyond the arc in the first half to hold the lead for the majority of the period. Sims had 12 points to lead the Blue Raiders in the period and connected on 2-of-3 3s he attempted. Jefferson and Fussell each added 2-of-3 shooting from 3-point range in the period -- Sims and Fussell entered shooting 28.8% and 20% from 3, respectively.
WKU kept Middle Tennessee's lead from reaching double digits in the first half by creating turnovers and free-throw shooting. It had eight steals and turned nine Blue Raider turnovers into 12 points and went 7-of-11 from the free-throw line while only fouling Middle Tennessee once in the first half.
But Middle Tennessee didn't cool down from there.
The Blue Raiders went 7-of-12 from 3-point range in the second half -- including the first five they attempted -- to pull ahead by as much as 14 with 15:52 to play. WKU cut the deficit to five with 8:53 to play and again with 4:31 remaining, but it's as close as it would come in the comeback attempt.
"We're down five at halftime -- probably force them to be down only five -- and they come out the second half and it goes from five to 10 or 11 quickly. That's what you don't want to do -- you want to win that first four minutes out of the locker room, and we didn't win that first four minutes," Stansbury said. "It gave them enough confidence in that first couple minutes to have juice and energy to get them through the rest of that half."
Middle Tennessee made 14-of-15 free throws in the second half -- it went 16-of-17 in the game -- to close out the 93-85 win and snap a four-game skid to its 100 Miles of Hate rivals.
Dayvion McKnight led WKU with 24 points, while Josh Anderson had 17, Hamilton had 16, Camron Justice had 13 and Luke Frampton had 11. The Hilltoppers shot 46% from the field and 42% from 3-point range in the loss.
The Hilltoppers are scheduled to next travel to Charlotte for a 6 p.m. CT game Thursday.