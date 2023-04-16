WKU SOFTBALL Blue Raiders hold off Hilltoppers for 1-0 victory Daily News Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email Apr 16, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Middle Tennessee held off Western Kentucky for a 1-0 win Sunday, clinching the three-game Conference USA softball series at the Blue Raider Softball Complex in Murfreesboro, Tenn.WKU starting pitcher Kelsie Houchens picked up her second complete game of the season and the Tops' TJ Webster was 2-for-3 on the day. The Hilltoppers are back at home to take on in-state rival Louisville at the WKU Softball Complex on Wednesday. Game time is 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wku Softball Mtsu C-usa Kelsie Houchens Tj Webster Jeff Nations Bowling Green Daily News Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Nations Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today