DALLAS – The idea of rebuilding was never an option for Tyson Helton. That word usually comes with a notion of time and lengthy process, a leash of understanding that results won’t come overnight.
Except that’s exactly what Helton produced in his first year as the head coach of Western Kentucky.
And now the Hilltoppers take momentum into the offseason after completing a 9-4 season with a bowl victory one year after winning just three games.
“When I first started, they all talked about how it’s a rebuilding year,” Helton said after WKU’s 23-20 win over Western Michigan in the First Responder Bowl on Monday. “I don’t believe in that. It’s hard to walk into a room of 95 men and say we’re going to try to rebuild. Our goal is to win championships and if you can’t do that, you have to go win your bowl game. Our kids just fought hard every single game and believed in each other.”
The success of this season will add a significant pay bonus for Helton of $125,000 in incentives. His annual base salary of $800,000 over a four-year contract calls for a $50,000 bonus for a winning season, $50,000 for winning a bowl game and $25,000 for being named the conference coach of the year.
The Hilltoppers certainly fought their way through a nine-win season that started shaky and had its highs and lows. A loss to FCS opponent Central Arkansas didn’t necessarily bode confidence from a fan base that experienced just nine wins in two seasons under former coach Mike Sanford. That era also included a home loss to an FCS opponent.
“Sometimes when you go through hardships the previous year, it makes you stronger for what you’re about to get into the next year and go accomplish the things you want to accomplish,” Helton said. “You saw that out of our kids this year. It’s been an honor for me to be their head football coach.”
Helton turned the ship around quickly with a Conference USA road win at FIU before being outmatched against Louisville in a neutral-site game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The 1-2 start came with a season-ending injury to quarterback Steven Duncan, but the backup graduate transfer from Arkansas was waiting his turn and pounced on the opportunity.
Ty Storey led the team to an 8-2 record the rest of the way at quarterback and had a 70 percent completion rate, the highest among any QB from a Group of Five school.
“Really, that win at FIU set the momentum for us and we carried that through the season,” Helton said.
The Hilltoppers reeled off four straight wins against UAB, Old Dominion, Charlotte and Army to take first in the C-USA East Division at 5-2, but lost two straight games to the division’s top two teams at Marshall and at home against Florida Atlantic.
The Hilltoppers rallied to tie Marshall in the fourth quarter only to lose on a walk-off field goal and the FAU game featured a comeback from the Owls, the eventual conference champions.
With a conference title out of the mix, WKU still handled business by playing its best game in a road win at Arkansas, a 45-19 victory where Storey put on a show against his former team in his home state.
WKU rode that efficient offense and a top 25 overall defense to two wins against Southern Mississippi and Middle Tennessee to close the year 8-4 and accepted an invitation to the First Responder Bowl in Dallas.
When the Hilltoppers appeared on their way to go up by two scores, Western Michigan returned an interception for a touchdown to tie the game at 10-all at halftime. The WKU defense, which allowed just 20 points per game this season, made a late stop to set up the game-winning kick from freshman Cory Munson, a 52-yard walk-off to give the school its fourth bowl victory since 2013.
“Just to be able to be a part of this and hopefully this is the start of a big dynasty and hopefully these guys get rolling and keep it going next year,” Storey said.
Storey finished his WKU career with 241 completions for 2,567 yards and 14 touchdowns against seven interceptions in 11 games. His last game featured career-highs in yards (358), completions (35) and attempts (51). He completed 17 of those passes to redshirt senior Lucky Jackson, a mark that topped his previous school record of 16 receptions against Marshall.
WKU should return 17 of its 22 starters next season after tripling the win total from a year ago.
“Pretty amazing to go from 3-9 to (9-4) and beat a really good team in a bowl game,” WKU athletics director Todd Stewart told the Daily News after the game. “Tremendous momentum going into the offseason with those guys.
“Tyson just came in and literally from Day 1, got the respect from this team and the vibe around our program changed dramatically. You felt it really from the spring and the summer. He’s put his stamp on this team and the players respect him and play hard for him. It’s just been a great year in terms of everybody coming together and obviously we’re in a much better place today than we were a year ago.”
