BOCA RATON, Fla. – "He won all three games. I hate to say it. I was second," Bailey Zappe says with his hand pressed against his face while giving an update on the team's latest outing to the bowling alley.
"Put a name on it!" Jerreth Sterns shouts while sitting on a nearby table at Houchens-Smith Stadium awaiting his opportunity to speak with the media ahead of Saturday's Boca Raton Bowl.
"Jerreth Sterns won all three games," Zappe admits, before pausing.
"Barely, by a few points. He cheated. He edited the score," Western Kentucky's quarterback joked while confessing his defeat.
The two transfers, as well as Josh Sterns and Ben Ratzlaff, have made frequent trips to the bowling alley since their arrival from Houston Baptist and have been incorporating other teammates along the way. While it's an activity the Hilltoppers do for fun, they believe it's an activity that's helped create chemistry in one of the nation's top offenses leading into Saturday's 10 a.m. CT bowl game against Appalachian State at FAU Stadium.
"I think little things like that help team bonding so much and just help chemistry," Jerreth Sterns said. "Doing anything together, even if it's just going to grab some food together, just spending more time around each other just helps with chemistry."
Sterns is known to be the best bowler on the team. Word has even reached the top man in the program – WKU head coach Tyson Helton – about his receiver's bowling prowess. At a post-practice media availability midway through the fall, initially he said he was unaware of the bowling expeditions, but when Sterns' name is brought up, he remembers.
"I've heard, now that you bring it up, Jerreth is supposed to be pretty good," Helton said. "I asked Bailey one time and he said he went bowling with Jerreth and he said he's really, really good. I don't know what his score is, but I hear he's pretty good."
Sterns said earlier this fall his top score was 247 and said after Monday's practice it hasn't changed, adding "I've kind of been at a slow decline, but it's probably because I haven't been at the lanes as much."
The 5-foot-9, 195-pound junior from Waxahachie, Texas, said earlier this fall that he realistically bowls scores between 170-180, but he "might pop off a 200 game every now and then."
Fellow receiver Malachi Corley confirmed in a Sept. 23 interview on ESPN 102.7's "Red Towel Radio" with host Tyler Eaton that Sterns is the top dog at the lanes.
"I've been bowling with them about three times and I'd like to say that No. 8 is for sure the best bowler on the team, hands down," Corley said.
Midway through the fall, receiver Mitchell Tinsley issued a similar sentiment about Sterns and his little brother, Josh – who Zappe said has is own ball, which is "not fair" as he uses the provided balls.
"Jerreth and his little brother, Josh, they are really good at bowling," Tinsley said. "They know how to put the spin on it and everything like that. They talk a lot of trash doing it. It's a competitive thing."
Not bad for a guy who's also statistically the best receiver in the country.
Sterns was named an Associated Press second-team All-American on Monday, and throughout the month has also been voted All-C-USA first team, the league's Newcomer of the Year and a second-team All-American by The Athletic and Football Writers Association of America.
In 13 games this season, Sterns has 137 receptions for 1,718 yards and 14 touchdowns. His averages of 10.54 receptions and 132.2 yards per game lead all FBS receivers by 2.09 and 9.32, respectively, while his 14 scores are tied for third in the nation. His 137 receptions lead the nation by 39; with the next-closest number being 98 receptions by North Carolina’s Josh Downs and Mississippi State’s Makai Polk. His 1,718 yards lead the nation by 129; with the next-closest number being 1,589 by Utah State’s Deven Thompkins.
Zappe was named an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist on Tuesday, after being named C-USA's MVP last week. He is 442-of 639 passing (69.2%) for 5,545 yards, with 56 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The all-time single-season FBS yardage record is 5,833 by Texas Tech’s B.J. Symons during his 14-game 2003 season, while the single-season FBS touchdown record is 60 by LSU’s Joe Burrow during his 15-game 2019 campaign.
WKU's 43.1 points per game are second nationally, as are its 527.5 yards per game. The Hilltoppers have the best passing offense in the country at 434.6 yards per game.
The Hilltoppers made the improvements offensively – they averaged just 19 points per game last season – with Zach Kittley at offensive coordinator in one season after his arrival from HBU and a mix of transfers and returning talent.
While Sterns is the leading receiver, Tinsley has accumulated 1,299 yards and 12 touchdowns on 80 receptions and Corley has 690 yards and seven scores on 71 receptions after coming to WKU last season. Daewood Davis, an Oregon transfer, has eight touchdowns and 707 yards on 41 catches. The offensive line saw tackles Mason Brooks and Cole Spencer return as starters, while Rusty Staats moved into the starting center role and Quantavious Leslie became the starting left guard. Nebraska transfer Boe Wilson has served as starting right tackle.
In total, 24.8% of WKU's 2021 roster were incoming transfers.
"We started bowling last Christmas break. We just went one time, just messing around with some friends. It's been competitive," Sterns said in October. "I'm like 'Oh, I'm better than you,' and my brother's like, 'Oh, I'm better than you.' We started taking it serious – 'All right then, let's go back then. We'll find out.'
"Then we started watching YouTube videos how to curve the ball, how do you do certain things, how to pick up certain splits. We started taking it more seriously and now we go at least once a week."
Since then, others have joined and it's helped get the offense clicking.
"I love Bailey, man. That's my guy. We play ping pong, we go bowling, we do all those things together, we go out to eat, we play the game together. He's really a good friend of mine," Corley said on the Sept. 23 radio show. "Obviously he's been with Jerreth a lot longer than me, but I feel like me and him are close as well and we're getting to the point where we are really close and we're starting to click on the field and things like that as well."
The Hilltoppers have enjoyed the team building activity and hope it pays off one last time in Saturday's Boca Raton Bowl against Appalachian State.
And for Zappe, maybe a victory over his longtime teammate and friend the next time they meet at a bowling alley.
"It's awesome. We came here back in the spring, didn't know anybody," Zappe said. "Just us four and we slowly tried to integrate people going into it – we invited Craig (Burt), we invited Mitch, they took (defensive end Marcus) Bragg one time – just kind of taking different people every time and it's building that chemistry, building those relationships with other people and it's been fun.
"Hopefully next time we go ... maybe I can beat him one time. We'll find out. I'll watch YouTube videos."