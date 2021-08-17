A.J. Brathwaite Jr. waited his time, and now he's ready to step into a major role with Western Kentucky's defense.
Brathwaite saw action the last few seasons, but with the program's FBS era leader in total tackles, Devon Key, now gone, the redshirt sophomore safety is expected to be a big piece of the Hilltoppers' secondary this fall.
"It's my time to go, so I'm just ready for the opportunity," Brathwaite said.
Key started all 12 of WKU's games at safety last season and led the team with 91 total tackles. He also added an interception, three pass breakups and a forced fumble.
The Lexington native started 49 of a possible 50 games at safety over his career, including 43 straight games dating back to 2017. He finished his career with 350 total tackles – the most in the program's FBS era.
"A guy in particular I'm looking forward to seeing is A.J. Brathwaite back there at the free safety position," WKU defensive coordinator Maurice Crum said Aug. 3 at the team's media day. "He's a guy that's been in the program for a long time, a guy that's waited (for) his opportunity behind Devon Key and now he has that opportunity.
"I think he's going to show up. We're going to be excited to see him. He's a very cerebral football player, does a great job of studying. I think that's going to show up for him with every game, with every snap, with every play, but he's a guy I'm definitely looking forward to seeing."
It's not like the 6-foot, 195-pound Miami native is new to the program, however.
He's played in games each of his first three seasons at WKU and was the team's next man up in the back end of the defense. After appearing in four games and redshirting in 2018, he played in all 13 games in 2019 with nine tackles and was a key special teams player.
Last year, Brathwaite played in 11 games. Again, he saw action in several special teams units and finished the year with eight tackles. He also recovered a muffed punt at Charlotte for a touchdown.
"Of all the defensive players, A.J.'s probably done the most from the time that coach Helton's staff has gotten here to this point," WKU safeties coach/special teams coordinator Andy LaRussa said. "It's tough when you're behind Devon Key, because you know for a couple seasons you're probably not going to play a whole heck of a lot, but he's bought into the role of special teams and bought into the role of learning from Devon.
" ... He's done things the right way. We're extremely proud of A.J. for how he's handled it because it's tough to know you're not going to play for a while, but to still come in and work every day and have the right attitude, progress yourself in all the right ways – he's done that, so I'm very excited and happy for him."
When Brathwaite first arrived he played mainly in the strong safety role, but is now at free, he says. He says knowing both positions has helped his development and that he still keeps in contact with Key, who recently played in his first NFL preseason game with the Kansas City Chiefs.
"I always put pressure on myself just because Devon Key is a high standard," Brathwaite said. "He's a great model to look after. We still keep in contact with each other. I always call him and text him about the plays."
While trying to take over for Key, his position coach doesn't compare the two and says Brathwaite is "his own guy." Brathwaite is known among his teammates and staff for his tackling ability, but says he's focused on improving his coverage leading into the season.
"He hits, he's very physical, he's got a certain trait of tackling and snapping and coming out of his hits that comes from recruiting – it's not really something you can teach, you either have it or you don't – and he can come down and strike," LaRussa said. "He's improved his coverage skills tremendously. A.J.'s A.J. He's not anybody else and he's put the work in and he's gotten himself to this point, so that's who he is."
Brathwaite will likely be joined at safety by fifth-year senior Antwon Kincade, who has started for the Hilltoppers every game after the 2019 opener. With what Crum calls a defense that "is built for the safeties to be productive," Kincade was second on the team last year with 85 total tackles. He also added eight breakups and forced a fumble.
"We always had that quiet guy coming up – my dog A.J.," Kincade said. "He's been quiet but he was always coming up, he was always on the scene, but Dev Key was ahead of him so now he's out of his shadow and now you can see what he really can do."
The only game Kincade hasn't started in the last two years was the 2019 opener against Central Arkansas due to injury. In his place in the starting lineup was Brathwaite – a guy who Kincade has seen deliver hits and improve his coverage since he arrived at WKU.
"You've always got to watch those quiet guys, man. You don't know what they can do, you feel me? He just has that look all the time like he's going to mess somebody up," Kincade said. "His greatest ability is coming down there and running the field and smacking you, and that's what he's going to do. He's just so gifted with his footwork, the way he reads the quarterback in the pass, he's a very gifted player. Man, I've been excited about the guy since he came in, so I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do this season."
It's a tall task to try to replace a player that was as productive over his career as Key was, but the Hilltoppers believe the next man up has been there all along.
"It's big shoes to fill in Devon Key," Crum said, "but I think when it's all said and done, he'll have his own pair of shoes."