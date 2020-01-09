Alexis Brewer faced a long road back to E.A. Diddle Arena.
The Western Kentucky redshirt senior missed the team's first eight games while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and played sparingly in the team's last five games, all of which were on the road.
With an 0-2 record to start Conference USA play, the Lady Toppers needed a win in Thursday's return to Diddle and got a boost from Brewer. The 5-foot-9 guard recorded season highs of 13 points and 25 minutes to help her team beat UAB 69-65 in her first game on WKU's home floor since March 24.
"It felt good to get back home and really get my feet back under me," Brewer said. "It's been a struggle trying to get back, but it felt good today."
Brewer, who spent her first two years of college basketball at West Virginia after scoring 2,869 points in high school at LaRue County and Bardstown, had 19 points and six rebounds in that March 24 game -- a 68-65 win over Morehead State in the second round of the WNIT -- and averaged 11.4 points in 29.8 minutes last year, shooting 35.9 percent (52-for-145) from 3-point range. Brewer didn't appear in five of the team's 35 games in the 2018-19 season, including the first two C-USA games because of the shoulder injury.
Brewer's only points this season leading up to Thursday's game came in a 67-50 loss at Purdue, which started a three-game losing streak snapped by the win over the Blazers. She made a 3-pointer midway through the second quarter of the game and went 2-for-4 from the free-throw line. Brewer, WKU's second-leading 3-point shooter coming back this season behind Givens, averaged 14 minutes during those five games and was 0-for-11 from the field, including nine misses from beyond the arc, outside of the Purdue game.
"It was really tough mentally and physically," she said. "I had been out 10 months, so trying to get back and get in the flow of things was really hard."
It just took one going through the rim Thursday, however. After checking in with 3:18 to play in the first quarter, Brewer knocked down the first shot she took -- a 3-pointer from the outside corner. The make gave the Lady Toppers a 17-16 lead over the Blazers.
"I think I just needed to see the ball go through the net to finally get my rhythm back," Brewer said. "After that, I feel like I got into the groove of things."
Brewer connected on her second shot from beyond the arc at the 9:08 mark in the second quarter and made her third with 3:20 to play until halftime to put the Lady Toppers up by six. She finished the first half with nine points on 3-for-4 shooting from 3-point range and played one second shy of 13 minutes.
UAB took a 57-56 lead when Katelynn Thomas finished a shot while getting fouled by Brewer with 6:55 to play, but Brewer made up for it by pulling up near the foul line and getting a shot to roll in for a one-point lead after Thomas missed the free throw.
One of her two assists set up the game's next points. Brewer delivered a perfect pass to Meral Abdelgawad while Abdelgawad was cutting to the basket for a layup to put WKU up 61-57, and the Lady Toppers didn't trail from there.
"I just saw that we started playing as a team, trying to find our teammates, get them open and really just close out the game," Brewer said.
A 3-pointer from Trista Magee made it 67-64 with 1:35 to play and a free throw from Rachael Childress -- C-USA's leading scorer entering Thursday's contests -- made it a two-point game with under a minute to play.
WKU was called for a shot clock violation on its next possession, but forced a held ball at the other end to preserve the lead with 5.4 seconds left. UAB's third foul sent Brewer to the line, where she closed out the 69-65 win with two makes.
Brewer played 25:23, besting her season high of 20 minutes at Purdue. She played in 19 minutes in the loss at North Texas Jan. 2, but only nine in the loss at Rice on Saturday. WKU head coach Greg Collins knows she's still working to get into her regular game shape after making her season debut on Dec. 7 at Ball State, where she played 10 minutes, but he was pleased with the production and experience she provided Thursday, especially down the stretch.
"She hit the wall a little bit, so we've got to get her a blow sooner and she's still working to get back into game shape, but it's just that confidence," Collins said. "She's getting that fire back in her eye about playing, so that's why at the end of the game I wanted the ball in her hands, or Dee's, or Sherry Porter's, to get a free throw, but I was really happy to see the ball land in Lex Brewer's hands because she's not going to get rattled in those situations."
WKU will host Middle Tennessee on Saturday in a 2 p.m. CST game before a three-game road stretch at Old Dominion, Charlotte and Marshall.
