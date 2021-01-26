Western Kentucky volleyball's Paige Briggs and Nadia Dieudonne each been recognized with Conference USA weekly accolades in the league's first week of distribution this season. Briggs was selected as the Offensive Player of the Week while Dieudonne collected the Setter of the Week honor.
The duo helped WKU to a pair of wins Sunday as the team improved to 3-0 on the season.
This week's honor marks the first-ever Offensive Player of the Week award for Briggs, who was tabbed the Freshman of the Week seven times last season by C-USA.
Briggs put on a show for the home crowd Sunday, racking up 30 kills on 56 swings with just one error for a .518 hitting clip across the WKU's two wins. She recorded a trio of aces in the day's opening match and added 11 digs and five blocks in that opening match. A few hours later, Briggs added her third double-double in as many matches this season, this time registering 13 kills, a .522 hitting percentage, a perfect serve-receive rating, 11 digs and two blocks.
She averaged 4.29 kills per set to go along with 3.14 digs per set and 1.0 blocks per set to average 5.29 total points per set.
Dieudonne helped the Lady Toppers to a combined hitting percentage of .420 across the matches including a blistering .443 rate in their sweep of Bellarmine. The senior tallied 35 assists, seven digs, a perfect serve rating and reception rating in WKU's 3-1 win over Mercer. She delivered 42 assists and four digs in the WKU's sweep of Bellarmine. Collectively, 49% of Dieudonne's sets found the floor for kills by her teammates.
The Louisville native now has six C-USA Setter of the Week laurels across her two seasons as a Lady Topper.
