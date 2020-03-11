Paige Briggs and Lauren Matthews join a special group of Western Kentucky volleyball greats who have taken part in the USA Volleyball pipeline as the rising sophomore and junior earned invitations to the U.S. Collegiate National Team – Anaheim program.
The pair of Lady Toppers are two of 28 current collegiate players on the roster.
The team will train June 21-27 in Anaheim, Calif., at the American Sports Centers where they will compete side by side with the U.S. Women’s National Team as it makes final preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Anota Adekunle from Rice was also selected to the CNT-Anaheim squad as well, giving Conference USA three representatives.
Earlier this month, USA Volleyball named the 28-player CNT-Gold roster, which will train July 5-12 in Anaheim. In total, 56 CNT athletes were selected through the U.S. Women’s National Team Open Tryouts held Feb. 21-23 at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Matthews and Briggs helped the Lady Toppers post an overall record of 32-2 to earn the program's best-ever winning percentage at .941, claiming both the C-USA regular season and tournament championships. WKU has now won 10 of the possible 12 championships since joining Conference USA prior to the 2014 campaign.
In just her second season on The Hill, Matthews (6-0, middle hitter) was selected as both the AVCA South Region Player of the Year and Conference USA Player of the Year prior to landing AVCA Honorable Mention All-American honors. The Indianapolis, Ind., native spent more than two months leading all of the NCAA in hitting percentage and ranks first with a .448 clip, which sits second on WKUs' single-season list.
After earning C-USA's Player of the Year honor, Matthews also collected C-USA Tournament MVP recognition after an outstanding showing in Houston.
An Ortonville, Mich., native, Briggs (5-10, outside hitter) made an immediate impact for the Lady Toppers and made her presence felt on the conference scene as well, claiming three of the first four Freshman of the Week accolades and winning four of the final five honors.
The Ortonville, Mich., native posted 14 double-double performances and started all 118 sets for the Tops this season as a six-rotation player, and racked up 388 kills and 344 digs across the season while working at a .281 hitting clip. WKU's third-ever AVCA South Region Freshman of the Year, Briggs also earned a spot on C-USA's All-Tournament Team.
In addition to collecting the AVCA South Region Freshman of the Year nod, Briggs was also named Conference USA’s Freshman of the Year.
Briggs and Matthews join a special group of Lady Topper greats who have been a part of USA Volleyball. In 2007, Megan Argabright (2005-08) was named to the USA Developmental team that traveled to Buenos Aires to compete against the Argentina National Team. Aquila Orr (2006-09) was a member of the USA Third Degree Team that traveled to Italy to compete during the summer of 2007. Ashley Potts (2010-13) was named an alternate for the USA Volleyball A2 National Team in 2013. Prior to her junior season on The Hill in 2017, Rachel Anderson (2015-18) earned a spot on the U.S. Collegiate National Team – Minneapolis Program.
