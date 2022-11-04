The No. 22 Western Kentucky volleyball team beat Florida Atlantic 3-0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-16) Friday at FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Fla., behind a .680 hitting clip from senior Paige Briggs.
“This wasn’t our strongest offensive match up as a team, but you can’t go wrong with a kid like Paige Briggs and how hard she worked today," WKU head coach Travis Hudson said in a news release.
Briggs finished with a team-high 17 kills on 25 total attacks and added six digs. Lauren Matthews also posted a double-digit kill effort, finishing with nine, along with five blocks. The Hilltoppers (24-2 overall, 12-0 Conference USA) hit .356 in the match. Callie Bauer had 40 assists in the win.
WKU held the Owls (13-11, 3-9) to a .125 hitting clip. Katie Isenbarger added four blocks and Abby Schaefer recorded a team-high 13 digs. Six Hilltoppers collected blocks in the match.
WKU had seven service aces in the win, with sophomore Katie Howard finishing with three to lead the charge. Howard has 22 aces in the last six matches.
Katelynn Robine had a team-high 10 kills for FAU, Camryn Vogler had 11 digs and Noelle Stephens had 18 assists.
WKU moved to 30-0 all-time against the Owls with the win.
The Hilltoppers will finish their Florida road swing Sunday with an 11 a.m. CT match at FIU. WKU beat FIU at E.A. Diddle Arena 3-0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-19) on Sept. 30.