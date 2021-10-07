The Western Kentucky volleyball team operated at a .404 hitting clip and saw Lauren Matthews and Paige Briggs combine for 35 kills as the Hilltoppers swept their ninth straight match with Wednesday’s midweek win at Eastern Kentucky.
No. 20 WKU climbed to 16-1 on the season with the 3-0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-21) win, while Eastern Kentucky drops to 5-14. WKU head coach Travis Hudson improved to 5-1 in his career against Eastern Kentucky, but earned his first-ever win in Richmond.
WKU tacked on another victory to the longest road win streak in the nation at 19 consecutive matches.
Matthews struck for 20 kills on 29 swings with just one error to work at a .655 hitting clip. Briggs joined her with 15 kills and a .414 hitting percentage while racking up 11 digs for her sixth double-double of the season.
Nadia Dieudonne led the Hilltoppers to their fifth match of hitting .400 or better this season. She racked up 40 assists despite subbing out for Taylor Bebout midway through sets one and three. Dieudonne added five digs and was perfect from the service line in addition to connecting with hitters for kills on .57.1% of her sets.
Joining Briggs with double-digit digs was Ashley Hood, who finished with 10 for her fifth double-digit outing of the season.
Hallie Shelton finished with four aces on the match and is up to nine across her last three outings. She’s up to 166 throughout her Hilltopper career.
Kayland Jackson finished with three blocks, while Katie Howard and Katie Isenbarger each added two. Jackson and Isenbarger both had seven kills, with Isenbarger operating at a .778 clip in the middle.
WKU will have an off weekend before returning to E.A. Diddle Arena to host Middle Tennessee on Oct. 15-16.