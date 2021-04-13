The No. 18 Western Kentucky volleyball team hauled in six total AVCA South All-Region accolades, the organization announced Tuesday.
Paige Briggs earned Region Player of the Year honors while Travis Hudson earned the seventh Region Coach of the Year award of his career. Briggs, Nadia Dieudonne, Lauren Matthews and Katie Isenbarger were tabbed First Team All-Region, while Kayland Jackson earned Honorable Mention status.
WKU earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament with a 21-0 record while winning Conference USA regular season and tournament championships along the way. WKU has gone 63-4 in sets this season.
While the Lady Toppers saw four of their own earn All-Conference USA honors, they did not collect any superlative awards from the league.
Briggs, a native of Ortonville, Mich., has turned in a stellar sophomore campaign after being tabbed the Region and C-USA Freshman of the Year in 2019. As a six-rotation player who's started all 67 sets, the outside hitter has recorded a .344 hitting percentage with 3.70 kills/set and 3.61 digs/set. Briggs has tallied 12 double-doubles despite the team’s 17 sweeps this season while also owning a 98% success rate in serve-receive, with just five errors on 251 attempts. Accomplished off the court as well, the sophomore was also selected to the C-USA Volleyball All-Academic Team.
Hudson, in his 26th season, has WKU set to compete in its 13th NCAA Tournament in program history after the Lady Tops navigated the COVID-19 pandemic to produce a perfect 21-0 start. Hudson’s team is one of just two in the nation to rank in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive hitting percentage.
In her second year at WKU, Dieudonne has now earned as many All-Region honors from the AVCA. A six-rotation setter, she has led the Lady Toppers to the second-best hitting percentage in the country with a .355 rate while averaging 12.00 assists/set, which also ranks second in the NCAA. Also a Senior CLASS Award finalist – the third in program history – Dieudonne earned five of the 10 C-USA Setter of the Week honors distributed this season.
Coming off her second-straight Conference USA Tournament MVP selection, Matthews has been tabbed an All-Region player. The 2019 AVCA South Region Player of the Year, Matthews has arguably put up a more impressive campaign in 2020-21 with more eyes and attention on her. Starting all 67 sets for the Lady Tops this season, the Indianapolis native is hitting a scorching .451 with 266 kills. Matthews has 1.30 blocks/set and 87 total blocks – including 27 solo, the second most in the NCAA this season. The middle hitter has tallied 16 double-digit kill outings and nine matches with five or more blocks during her junior campaign.
Briggs, Dieudonne and Matthews each tallied their second All-Region honors in as many seasons.
Earning the first All-Region recognition of her career was Isenbarger. The middle hitter was also tabbed a Second Team All-Conference selection prior to the C-USA Tournament, the first honor of the sort for her in volleyball. Isenbarger has racked up a .413 hitting percentage, which ranks third in C-USA and top-20 in the NCAA. The Zionsville, Ind., native is averaging 0.81 blocks/set to go along with 1.97 kills/set. Isenbarger has registered multiple blocks in 18 of 21 matches this season and also owns a 94.8% success rate from the service line for the Tops.
After being left off the C-USA All-Conference lists, Jackson has earned AVCA All-Region honorable mention recognition for the first time in her career. The Indianapolis native owns a .366 hitting percentage from the right side for WKU this season and has averaged 2.26 kills/set along with 0.52 blocks/set.
WKU will face Jackson State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.