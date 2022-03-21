Western Kentucky rising senior Paige Briggs has been named to the 2022 U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Team, USA Volleyball announced Monday.
Briggs, who has two seasons of collegiate eligibility remaining, is set to train with the WCNT from June 19-25 at the National Team Training Center in Anaheim, Calif.
“Paige has established herself as one of the best players in the country and I think that is reflected by this opportunity,” WKU volleyball head coach Travis Hudson said in a news release. “She is one of the most complete players I have ever coached and will benefit greatly from this experience.”
The Ortonville, Mich., native joins the team comprised of 38 of the country’s top collegiate women’s volleyball players and a coaching staff of seven, including three Olympic medal winners and two others with Olympic coaching experience.
Across the 2021 campaign for the Hilltoppers, Briggs finished with a .268 hitting percentage with 290 kills (2.99 per set) and 267 digs (2.75 per set). She added 34 blocks and 32 aces. Across 30 matches, Briggs tallied six double-doubles. A primary passer for the Hilltoppers, the six-rotation outside hitter recorded just 20 receiving errors in 353 attempts for a 94.9 reception rate this season. Briggs racked up 13 double-digit kill outings along with 10 double-digit dig efforts this season.
Reeling in the accolades in 2021, Briggs was named First Team All-Conference USA, C-USA All-Tournament Team, AVCA All-Region and C-USA All-Academic Team. Briggs was also the AVCA South Region Player of the Year for the 2020-21 campaign this past spring.