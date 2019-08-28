It’s not fair to Bryan Ellis to start with that night specifically.
To praise him for being 1-0 in calling plays that resulted in Western Kentucky’s 51 points and nearly 600 yards three seasons ago isn’t fair for the man returning to the scene of organizing that masterpiece.
“Calling Game 14 is a lot easier than calling Game 1,” Ellis said. “We were an established group and we had a lot of experienced players.”
None of that is to say Ellis and Tyson Helton can’t bring back that reality. In fact, that’s why they’re back at WKU.
The now 30-year-old first-time offensive coordinator will assist Helton in producing an offense hyped all offseason to meet the excitement of the era Ellis worked behind the scenes to build, which ended with him in the booth as the play caller for that Boca Raton Bowl against Memphis in 2016.
Making good on that promise relies on the magic Helton conjures in the offense with Ellis’ eyes thinking one step ahead in the booth. If that relationship fits the mold of past WKU coaching trajectories, Ellis could be next in the line of rising offensive coaching stars.
That process begins Thursday when WKU opens the Helton era against Central Arkansas at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
Ellis has quickly worked his way up the coaching ranks since graduating from his quarterback days at UAB in 2011. He started at WKU as a offensive quality control assistant in 2014 and climbed into position coaching roles up to 2016.
He spent two years at Southern California working for the Helton family before rejoining Tyson Helton’s staff this offseason. WKU’s offense was a highlight show in the time Ellis was last with the team. Those three seasons hold the top three school records for points and yards, produced NFL draft picks and national prominence.
“It’s always good when you’re back at a place when you had some success,” Ellis told the Daily News. “We were part of something I think was pretty special here. The kids bought in and believed in that. Our current players – the old guys now – were kids back then and they got to see a lot of that. There were a couple that were a part of it, but they got to see it and experience it. Their belief and buy-in was a lot quicker here.”
Now Ellis is back with more responsibility earned by his work ethic and strong bond with the Helton family. Ellis was a 17-year-old quarterback from Georgia when Helton recruited him to UAB. He threw for 2,940 yards and 25 touchdowns in 11 games in 2010 with Kim Helton, Tyson’s father, as the UAB offensive coordinator. Ellis then moved into an offensive graduate assistant role in 2012 and worked with quarterbacks for two seasons with Tyson Helton as the quarterbacks coach and Jeff Brohm as the offensive coordinator.
And that’s where this particular coaching trail begins.
Brohm became WKU’s offensive coordinator under Bobby Petrino in 2013, then was promoted to head coach the next season. He brought in Helton as the OC/quarterbacks coach and Ellis joined in a quality control role working under Helton. Ellis was promoted to running backs coach in 2015. The next season, Helton left to join his brother, Clay, at USC while Ellis stayed behind with Brohm another year as the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. When Brohm accepted the Purdue job before the Boca Raton Bowl, Ellis moved in as the interim offensive coordinator.
He reconnected with Helton at USC in another offensive quality control job and was promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2018 when Helton left to run the offense at Tennessee.
So, when Helton was hired to replace Mike Sanford as WKU’s next head coach, one of the first moves he made was bringing back Ellis to coach the offense. He’s also reunited with Kim Helton, who’s working as an analyst.
“He’s done a great job in his coaching career with everything he’s ever been asked to do, he’s excelled and mastered his craft,” Tyson Helton said. “I was hoping as I was put in this position that he’d be along with me. It’s been really good.”
Ellis notes the genuineness of the Helton family for why he’s clung to them since before his adult life. He referred to Trojans head coach Clay Helton as “the best human being in college football” and said it’s not even close.
“They’re real people,” Ellis said. “Getting to spend a good chunk of time the last two years with his older brother, that’s as good a family as you’re going to find. … I think our relationship has grown over the years. Our wives couldn’t be any closer. He’s like a second dad to my daughter, been a second dad to me for a long time.
“There’s a lot of trust there and a lot of belief. We’ve been through ups and downs together as well. It’s one of those deals where during the good times it was awesome and the bad times, we stuck together. You can’t always find that in this world anymore. That makes it even more special.”
That trust is why Helton said he’ll approach this era of their coaching relationship the same way he and Brohm worked together on WKU’s staff from 2014-15. Brohm called the game from the sideline with Helton staying one play ahead from the press box. Helton said beyond his father, Brohm has made the biggest impact on his coaching career, and that relationship on game days had a significant role in molding his philosophy in grooming other coaches.
“I felt like that was a reason why we felt like we had the success we had because of the camaraderie and a lot of trust,” Helton said. “I have that same trust with Bryan and it makes me feel good as a head coach that I’m going to be on the sideline calling the plays and have a guy in the box, eyes in the sky looking down and I’m going to have the same formula.”
Ellis has a much different roster than the last time he called plays for the Hilltoppers. A 3-9 season last year featured an offense that averaged three touchdowns and 363 yards per game. As a Helton disciple in this coaching process, Ellis hopes the offense can rekindle magic from his first play calling experience into something consistent.
“We’ll call it together,” Ellis said. “Kind of like we did back then, whoever’s got the hot hand and who’s rolling at the time, keep going. Obviously, he’s the head football coach and when he wants to step in and say I got this one, that’s his right.
“We’ll work it that way, good or bad.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.