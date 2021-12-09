The Western Kentucky men’s basketball team saw its four-game win streak come to an end with a 77-67 loss to Buffalo on Wednesday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
WKU (5-4) was unable to overcome a huge night for Buffalo from 3-point range and strong work by the Bulls on the offensive glass in the finale of a five-game homestand.
“Give Buffalo a lot of credit,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. “They came in and I thought they were really good. … You can chop it up a lot of different ways, but I didn’t think we had that mental edge. I know we didn’t. We didn’t have that mental edge we had Saturday -- that emotion you have to have to beat a team like Buffalo.”
WKU entered without Josh Anderson again and with Jairus Hamilton available but still bothered from a back injury suffered in a win against Rhodes College on Nov. 30.
Even without two starters, the Hilltoppers got off to a quick start, jumping ahead 20-12 after a steal and layup by Dayvion McKnight midway through the first half.
Buffalo (5-3) started to heat up from long range and took control, with a 3-pointer from Maceo Jack starting a 20-5 run that pushed the Bulls in front 30-25. Buffalo hit six 3s in the first half and led by as much as six points before a Camron Justice free throw trimmed the deficit to 40-35 at halftime.
The deficit grew to 44-37 early in the second half before the Hilltoppers made a run to regain the momentum. Hamilton capped a 10-3 run that tied the score 47, then hit a 3 that pushed WKU in front 50-49 with 14:07 left.
WKU had a chance to extend the lead, but Jamarion Sharp missed a dunk and Buffalo answered with a 3 from Keishawn Brewton on the other end. Hamilton tied the score 52-all with a layup, but Buffalo hit three 3s during an 11-0 run that pushed the margin to 11 points with 10:32 left.
“There it was right there,” Stansbury said. “There are always momentum plays. We missed a dunk to go up three. That gives you the emotional edge you need. That gives you more energy from the crowd. We missed it. They hit a 3 and they continued to hit 3s and we went down 11. That was the game right there. They separated enough that it was hard to overcome.”
WKU tried to rally, getting as close as four before Buffalo got a 3 from Ronaldo Segu to thwart the comeback. The Bulls finished 13-for-33 from the 3-point line. Buffalo also outrebounded the Hilltoppers 42-28 -- with 17 offensive rebounds that led to 13 second-chance points.
“They make 13 3’s and we make three,” Stansbury said. “There’s a lot of things to overcome right there. Thirty points' difference from the 3-point line and then the offensive rebounding, and we were still right there. Give them credit, Buffalo played well tonight and made shots.”
Josh Mballa led Buffalo with 19 points and nine rebounds. Segu added 18 points, while Jack finished with 14 points.
McKnight led WKU with 18 points. Hamilton had 15 points in 30 minutes off the bench, while Justice added 14 points. Sharp finished with nine points, eight rebounds and five blocks.
"Learn from our mistakes, that's the only thing you can do," Justice said. "It's still early in the season. Take this, look at it tonight, dwell on it a little bit and then tomorrow starts a new day for a new preparation for a new game."
WKU will return to action at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, facing Ole Miss in the Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta.