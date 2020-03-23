Clayton Bush is looking elsewhere to continue his college football career.
The Bowling Green native and South Warren High School alum has entered the NCAA transfer portal according to 247Sports.
Bush appeared in all 13 games as a freshman defensive back and punt returner. He totaled four tackles and returned seven punts for three yards.
Bush's biggest game came with two tackles in a loss to Central Arkansas in the season opener on Aug. 29.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound defensive back was one of the first Hilltoppers to sign with the Class of 2019 under former coach Mike Sanford. He stayed on with the program last season under Tyson Helton, who led WKU to a turnaround season with a 9-4 record and a bowl win.
Bush prepped at South Warren as a wide receiver, defensive back, kick and punt returner. He helped lead the Spartans to a undefeated record and Class 5A state championship in 2018.
Bush joins running backs Joshua Samuel and Gino Appleberry to have entered the transfer portal since the WKU football season ended in late December.
