Conference USA announced Friday that Kennesaw State University will join the league on July 1, 2024, bringing the conference’s membership to 10 universities.
Friday’s actions were approved unanimously by the league’s Board of Directors.
“Today is an important day as we formally welcome Kennesaw State University to Conference USA,” C-USA commissioner Judy MacLeod said in a news release. “The addition of this growing university continues to build upon our strong foundation and we are excited to partner with President (Kat) Schwaig and KSU’s leadership team to transform our membership and strategically position the conference for long-term success.”
C-USA currently has 11 members for the 2022-23 seasons, but will lose six – Rice, North Texas, UTSA, UAB, Charlotte and FAU – to the American Athletic Conference next year. Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss left for the Sun Belt this summer. C-USA will be adding Liberty, New Mexico State, Sam Houston State and Jacksonville State next summer to join remaining members Western Kentucky, Middle Tennessee, Louisiana Tech, Florida International and UTEP.
Kennesaw State is a public university located on two campuses in Kennesaw and Marietta, Ga. The institution is the third-largest university in the state of Georgia, with 43,000 undergraduate and graduate students and more than 180 degree programs.
Athletically, the Owls compete in 18 sports, 17 of which will compete in C-USA. Kennesaw State has claimed over 50 conference championships since joining the ASUN Conference in 2005, and the football program has captured three Big South championships in the program’s first five seasons at the Division I level. Football has earned the distinction of tallying more wins (48) in its first five seasons than any program in college football history. The Owls are also the first start-up program in college football history to post three consecutive 11-win seasons during its first five years of competition (2015-19). In seven-plus seasons to date, KSU has won 65 games, and has posted a home mark of 39-5.
“On behalf of Kennesaw State University, I am pleased to formally accept the invitation to join Conference USA,” Schwaig said in a news release. “This step was not one taken lightly, but with thoughtful review and analysis of the benefits to elevated competition for our student-athletes, the expanded opportunities for research and academic engagement and the advancement of a unique and exciting student experience at KSU. I appreciate the work of Commissioner MacLeod and the support of the university presidents in Conference USA, and look forward to an exciting future of athletic rivalry and collaboration.”
Men’s sports at KSU include baseball, basketball, cross country, football, golf, indoor track & field, outdoor track & field and tennis. Owls’ women’s sports include basketball, cross country, golf, indoor track & field, outdoor track & field, soccer, softball, tennis and volleyball.
“This is a great day for all of Owl Nation as our ascent into Conference USA will help the Owls soar to new landmarks. I am most excited for our student-athletes, coaches, and staffs that have worked so hard to represent KSU,” Kennesaw State director of athletics Milton Overton said in a news release. “Our student-athletes will have an opportunity to showcase their talent on a larger stage. President Schwaig’s leadership played a pivotal role in this opportunity, and I am grateful for her and all those that made this possible. I look forward to new opportunities and achievements for KSU within a conference that has a history of growing the brands of its members.”
KSU has invested $10 million in athletics facility upgrades over the last five years, with another $3.5 million planned to replace all synthetic turf at six fields that make up the KSU Sports Park. Earlier this year, KSU invested $1 million to replace the LED video board, add captioning/ribbon boards and install upgraded lighting and control room enhancements for media and broadcasting within the basketball and volleyball facility.
There is a multi-year, multi-faceted $25 million capital campaign already in motion to further improve athletics facilities, including a 49,000 square foot football operations building that will include a 5,000 square foot sports medicine facility at Fifth Third Bank Stadium, as well as baseball stadium renovations. Further, the configuration of Fifth Third Bank Stadium, home to KSU football, will allow for phased attendance capacity increases over time as the university engages in competition within Conference USA.