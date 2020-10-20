Conference USA's Board of Directors approved adjustments to its regular season conference scheduling and championship formats for mens' and women's basketball, the conference announced Tuesday.
This season, the league will move to a new 18-game regular-season format for conference play. Schools will play two games per visit at four select C-USA schools and host four select teams for a two-game series, while playing a rival opponent one time home and away.
Moving to this schedule format will significantly reduce the amount of travel during conference play, with the aim of minimizing the risks associated with COVID-19, according to the C-USA release. Additionally, the final week of the regular season may be utilized to re-schedule any postponed games.
The championship format will return to its 12-team field that it has utilized for the past several seasons. The top 12 regular-season finishers in conference play will qualify for the tournament at The Star in Frisco, Texas, where the event will be held for the fourth year. The C-USA Tournament is scheduled for March 10-13.
Regular-season conference play for both men’s and women’s basketball is scheduled to begin Dec. 31.
