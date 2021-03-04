Conference USA announced Thursday the 2021 Air Force Reserve Conference USA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships presented by Baylor, Scott & White Medical Center Frisco will be held at limited capacity due to COVID-19 protocols.
Entry into Ford Center will be restricted to official team parties, essential tournament personnel, credentialed media, television and radio crews, and limited general admission.
C-USA will not make tickets available for purchase to the general public. Member institutions will receive an allotment for player guests and sale through campus ticket offices. All tickets will be general admission and seating will be located in Ford Center’s permanent bowl section on the west side of the arena.
Limited general admission will also include tickets available through promotional opportunities. All frontline workers and first responders can request free tickets with proof of employment through www.ConferenceUSA.com/HoopsAtTheStar.
Local Dallas-Fort Worth radio station KTCK Sportsradio 1310 The Ticket is also hosting a contest for a chance to win tickets. Entries can be submitted through theticket.com until 11:59 p.m. CT Monday.
Fans in attendance will be required to wear masks at all times except when actively eating or drinking, and all general admission seating will be spaced and separated into pods to promote social distancing. These procedures are designed to protect the health and safety of participating teams and tournament staff.
The tournaments begin Tuesday and will run through March 13. Both the men’s and women’s finals will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
