The Conference USA Board of Directors approved an updated format for its men’s and women’s basketball scheduling that will move conference competition to Friday and Saturday, the league announced Thursday.
As previously released, C-USA will transition to an 18-game regular season conference schedule for the 2020-21 season that keeps student-athlete health and safety at the forefront. Schools will play two games per visit at four select C-USA campuses, and will host four teams for a two-game series. Teams will also have a home-and-home opportunity with a designated rival opponent.
The new model announced Thursday will have teams play back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday, instead of Thursday and Saturday as originally decided. C-USA also implemented a requirement of at least 21 hours in between tipoffs to provide appropriate rest periods.
In addition to reducing the amount of travel, moving to this Friday-Saturday format will allow teams to play and efficiently complete their testing protocol each week.
Regular season conference play for both men’s and women’s basketball will begin Jan. 1 and the final week of the regular season may be utilized to reschedule any postponed games.
WKU also announced other date changes Thursday in league play related to TV selections to be announced at a later date.
The Hilltoppers’ home game against travel partner Marshall will be played Thursday, Jan. 14, while the return game in Huntington will take place Sunday, Jan. 17.
Additionally, WKU’s road series at rival Middle Tennessee has been pushed back a day to Saturday, Jan. 23, and Sunday, Jan. 24.
The Lady Toppers will host Charlotte, Middle Tennessee, Florida Atlantic and North Texas and will travel to Louisiana Tech, Old Dominion, Rice and FIU. As usual, Marshall is WKU’s designated rival and the two teams will play on Jan. 14 (Huntington) and Jan. 15 (Bowling Green).
