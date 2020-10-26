Conference USA announced its 2020-21 women’s basketball schedule Tuesday with an adjusted format to minimize the risks associated with COVID-19.
League play will feature 18 games total, with nine opponents. Teams will play twice per visit with four home games, four road games and one split week with a rival opponent for each program.
The Western Kentucky women's basketball team tips off conference play by hosting Charlotte on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2. The following week, the Lady Toppers will travel to Louisiana Tech for games Jan. 7 and 9. WKU’s rivalry week with Marshall will start in Huntington, W.Va., on Jan. 14 and will cap off with a matchup in Bowling Green on Jan. 16.
The Lady Toppers will host Middle Tennessee on Jan. 21 and 23, and then travel to Old Dominion for games on Jan. 28 and 30.
February will see eight games for WKU, starting with Florida Atlantic in Bowling Green on Feb. 2 and 4. The Lady Toppers will go to Houston to face Rice, the reigning C-USA champions from 2019-20, on Feb. 11 and 13.
WKU will close out the regular season by hosting North Texas on Feb. 18 and 20 and going to FIU on Feb. 25 and 27.
The C-USA championship will take place in Frisco, Texas, at The Star from March 10-13. The top 12 teams in league standings at the conclusion of the season will qualify for the championship.
WKU’s full schedule will be released in the coming weeks.
