Conference USA men’s and women’s basketball will move to a divisional standings format for the 2020-21 season, as approved by the league’s board of directors, the league announced Wednesday – just two days before conference schedules begin.
C-USA will feature East and West divisions and will crown divisional champions at the conclusion of conference play in March. Standings will be based on overall conference winning percentage. In addition, divisional seeding will be utilized for the C-USA men’s and women’s championships. A cross-divisional bracket will be used to determine first-round matchups.
The East division will be comprised of Charlotte, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, Old Dominion and Western Kentucky. Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Rice, Southern Miss, UAB, UTEP and UTSA will make up the West Division.
Men’s and women’s conference competition begins Friday, leading up to the 2021 conference tournaments March 10-13 in Frisco, Texas. This will be the fourth year that the event will be held in Frisco.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.