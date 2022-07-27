ARLINGTON, Texas – Conference USA will look different this fall than it looked last season, and it will look different once again next year.
Despite the changes, the programs across the league are focused on the season ahead.
C-USA held its annual media day Wednesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington to give coaches and players a chance to discuss the upcoming season.
“We feel like it’s a real opportunity to redefine ourselves and grow in the future," C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod said. "If COVID did anything for us, it was an example of dealing with uncharted waters and changing rapidly and making decisions rapidly, which has not always occurred in our environment. I think we’re ready for that.
“It’s hard to predict where things will settle, but as far as this year for Conference USA, we’re thrilled to have the group that we have together. It is a transition year, but the reality is the schools that will be moving on, Conference USA has been great to those schools and those schools have been great for us. We expect a tremendous year across the board and we’re really excited for our future following that.”
C-USA is down from its 14 teams the past several seasons to 11 this year with the departure of Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss for the Sun Belt Conference. The league will go without divisions this season, and the top two teams in regular-season conference play will meet at the top overall team’s field to play for the championship.
After this season, six more teams are set to depart for the American Athletic Conference – Florida Atlantic, Rice, North Texas, UTSA, UAB and Charlotte – but the focus for those programs remains on the season ahead.
“We’re always focusing on FAU no matter what and putting ourselves in the best position to be successful no matter where we’re at, but where we’re at right now, we’re in Conference USA and we’re trying to be the best football team in the conference,” said Willie Taggart, a former quarterback and coach at WKU who is now entering his third season as head coach at FAU. “We know we have a tough schedule ahead, a challenging schedule ahead with some really good football teams in this conference. To be thinking about anything other than these schools that are in our conference this year and winning a conference championship this year, we’d be selling ourselves short and not respecting any team in our conference if we do anything other than that.
"We’re focused on Conference USA, we’re focusing on trying to represent Conference USA the best way we can and, more importantly, the focus is on doing the work we have to do to be able to put ourselves in a position to win the Conference USA championship.”
That leaves WKU, Florida International, Louisiana Tech, UTEP and Middle Tennessee as programs remaining in the league in the alignment next fall. C-USA will also welcome new members in Sam Houston State, New Mexico State, Liberty and Jacksonville State.
“I’ve been very fortunate to be a part of Conference USA since 1996. I was at the University of Houston, played quarterback and we were part of the first Conference USA championship – we shared it with Southern Miss,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “I’ve had an opportunity as a coach at multiple schools in this conference and I’ve seen this conference recreate itself many times over and every time it’s become stronger, to be honest with you.
“We’re really excited to be a part of the conference. It’s always been an exciting conference to play in and I’m focused on 2022. We’ve got some great Conference USA teams that are still in the conference, so it ought to be really, really competitive. But looking forward to the future, I think we’ll have some exciting teams that we add as a conference. I think we’re going to keep growing and evolving and you’re going to look back in a couple years and say, ‘Man, they did a great job of reestablishing themselves again.' ”
UTSA is the defending C-USA champion after knocking off WKU 49-41 at the Alamodome in San Antonio in last year’s title game. The Roadrunners were picked as the favorite to be the top team in the league again this fall by a panel of media members. UTSA received 14 first-place votes, while UAB was predicted to finish second with eight first-place votes. WKU was picked to finish third in C-USA this season.
The Roadrunners also swept C-USA’s Offensive and Defensive Football Coaches Preseason Awards, which were chosen by league coaches. Quarterback Frank Harris was selected as Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, while safety Rashad Wisdom was named Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. WKU kicker Brayden Narveson was named C-USA Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year.
“I’ve been blessed because I’ve kind of got to do this before, and I’ve spoken of this – the climb up is always the fun (part) because no one expects you to do anything, but once you get there, staying there’s the hardest part because then you’ve got a target on your back every single week,” UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor said. “Where we got fortunate, one, that first year we really exceeded everybody’s expectations, right? Then year two we were picked at least second, so we had a target on our back. But jumping out to that 10-0, 11-0 – we had a target on us for a long time, so our kids got used to it real quick.”
There’s a possibility for more change in the coming years as realignment opened up again after Southern Cal and UCLA announced they would be moving from the Pac 12 to the Big Ten earlier this month. It’s uncertain what the change could bring to other leagues, but the coaches in C-USA are embracing the changing landscape.
“I think it’s exciting. Nothing ever stays the same, right? We’ll have new rivalries, we’ll have new things to talk about,” Helton said. “You’ve got to keep evolving, and I think college sports are fantastic to watch. Right now, there’s some gray there – we don’t know where it’s headed, and we’re going to continue to have conference realignment. I’m all for the playoff system – I’d love to see 16 teams in the playoff. I think we’ll get there eventually. We’ll have something to talk about again when all of that happens.
“There are some things that are going to happen over the next several years that I think are going to be really good for college football. People will disagree and there will be back and forth, but at the end of the day we are extremely strong in NCAA football and I think we’ll continue to grow. We’ll look back in a couple of years and say, ‘Wow, what a great time to evolve and we came out even stronger.’ ”